OPPO Reveals Its Product Teaser With New Brand Ambassador

 
17 March 2017
OPPO Reveals Its Product Teaser With New Brand Ambassador

OPPO's legacy in selfie-focused smartphones is unmatched, even in a highly competitive market like India. In the past, OPPO has launched its Selfie Expert series which includes the OPPO F1, OPPO F1s, and OPPO F1 Plus. Which is why it's understandable to be highly excited about the upcoming OPPO F3 Plus - the new Selfie Expert.

Endorsed by Bollywood's favourite sweetheart who's making her mark in international cinema as well, Deepika Padukone is also the new brand ambassador of OPPO. The OPPO F3 Plus promises to take selfies to the next level with its dual-front camera setup. It's not just a gimmick as these cameras pack quite a punch with a 16-megapixel primary camera paired with a secondary 8-megapixel camera. The world looks forward to seeing what innovations this unique front camera configuration will offer.

OPPO will be unveiling all the details on the new OPPO F3 Plus on March 23, which is also the day it's set to launch in India alongside Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, and Vietnam. Knowing OPPO, the F3 Plus will definitely deliver in overall performance. But there's most excitement around seeing how the undisputed selfie expert pushes image quality and creativity to greater heights with its new technology.

While the launch is awaited, here's a teaser which features Deepika Padukone, the new brand ambassador of OPPO.

 


 
 

