OPPO F3 Plus: Consumers Await the New Selfie Expert

As consumers look forward to the new Selfie Expert, excitement is building up about what the company that has revolutionised selfie technology over the years has to offer with its latest launch. OPPO's legacy in selfie-focused smartphones is unmatched, even in a highly competitive market like India. In the past, OPPO has launched its Selfie Expert series which includes the OPPO F1, OPPO F1s, and OPPO F1 Plus.

The OPPO F3 Plus features the dual selfie cameras, a phone built to give users the best in capturing selfies and group selfies, which is set to expand the concept of the selfie in many new ways. The brand new OPPO F3 Plus will deliver great selfie images through the revolutionary dual selfie front cameras, selfies that ready for sharing on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, WhatsApp, and everywhere else.

The front camera of the OPPO F3 Plus inherits the high quality, super-impressive 16-megapixel resolution that users have enjoyed with the Selfie Expert OPPO F1s.

There is a growing trend of consumers taking more and more group selfies. As many of you would have experienced yourselves, most times, taking great group selfies can be difficult. Technically, it is difficult to capture a high-quality group selfie. There is distortion if a regular wide-angle lens has been used. This is why OPPO developed a technology to overcome this challenge, and we will hear more about that technology in the days to come.

And there's more to the OPPO F3 Plus than just selfies. It packs a simple, clean design, which aims to turn heads, and is carefully crafted for a better sense of hand-gripping. It's sexy metal unibody device that will sit in your pocket or handbag, standing ready to serve your mobile needs.

The OPPO F3 Plus truly is the Next Generation Selfie Expert, which will let users snap great photos anytime, anywhere. OPPO is going to bring Selfie Expert one more step and lead selfie trend to group selfie era. These new dual selfie cameras will drive the selfie expert revolution to the next level.

As they say: "One for selfie, one for the group selfie." Let’s wait for the new Selfie Expert to reveal in few days.