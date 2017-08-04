Honor 8 Pro: Dual Camera Done Right

Again and again it’s been said that the Honor 8 Pro is an exceptional smartphone that comes at an exceptional price tag of Rs. 29,999. With state-of-the-art specifications, a 2K display for an immersive multimedia experience, a whopping battery, and of course, its breathtaking design. But what really sets it apart from the competition is its stellar camera performance.

Dual cameras are the norm these days but what most consumers don't realise is that many manufacturers use it as a gimmick. The Honor 8 Pro, on the other hand, features dual 12-megapixel sensors that are used as independent RGB and monochrome sensors. So, instead of giving you a gimmick like digital zoom that's masked as optical zoom or a software-driven pseudo bokeh effect, the 8 Pro uses the monochrome sensor to better absorb lighting details, which it combines with the colour sensor to create professional looking images.

The rear camera setup also has an f/2.2 aperture that gives your photographs some great natural depth. The background separation from the foreground is quite evident thanks to the wide aperture. Moreover, it also helps capture more light in a low-light environment that give you crisp night shots as well.

With the help of this superior technology, the Honor 8 Pro takes things a step further and gives you complete control over all aspects of photography in its Pro mode. This mode helps you capture pictures as per your vision by independently controlling the shutter speed, aperture, and ISO sensitivity levels. The best part is — just like a DSLR camera, you have the option to save your pictures in a lossless RAW format. All of this is driven through Honor 8 Pro's custom camera app that's packed with features. No need for external ad-filled apps.

One feature that especially stands out is its black-and-white photography mode that's captured using the native monochrome sensor. Unlike colour sensors that have to adapt to grayscale using post processing, a real monochrome sensor gives you much better contrasts and captures the sharp details that bring out the true essence of a black-and-white photo. When you see the results, you can instantly make out the superiority of the Honor 8 Pro's camera.

Photography aside, Honor 8 Pro excels in the video department as well. It does full-HD video recording at 60 frames per second that makes the video look lifelike and smooth, all while maintaining continuous auto focus. Want that extra resolution? The Honor 8 Pro can shoot in 4K too.

With a resolution of 8 megapixels, the front camera is no slouch either. It captures great selfies whether you're posing alone or with friends thanks to the distortion-free, 77-degree wide-angle lens. The front camera also comes with an f/2.0 aperture that gives you great selfies in low light as well. Perfect for that night out!

With the camera being such a big focus in the Honor 8 Pro experience, it's clearly the flagship-level photography experience you've always wanted. Fortunately, unlike other players in the market, this flagship device doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket.

Check out the phone exclusively on Amazon.in.