Huawei's sub-brand Honor has been making waves in the Indian market right off the bat, and with the Honor 8 Lite, it seems to have hit the irresistible mix of great performance and high-end features at an affordable price of Rs. 17,999. The best part is, it looks gorgeous in black.

Instantly you will notice its premium and classy design, with a 2.5D glass on the front and back, held together by a metal frame, giving the device a stunning look. At just 7.6mm thickness and 147 grams weight, the Honor 8 Lite is extremely comfortable to hold for long durations, and the chamfered edges give you a firm grip.

Then there's the screen - a 5.2-inch full-HD display with an incredible pixel density of 423ppi. The screen has the ability to dynamically adjust the brightness and its colour enhancement technology that makes the display pop under all lighting conditions. Research says cutting out blue light in the evenings results. Additionally, the Honor 8 Lite has an eye-care mode that reduces the blue-light radiation emitted from screen thus reducing eye-strain.

The Honor 8 Lite doesn't slouch when it comes to the camera either. It boasts of a 12 megapixel primary camera with 1.252-micron pixels and F2.2 wide aperture. It gives lightning-fast focus of just 0.3 seconds, thanks to its Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF). PDAF can be used while shooting videos as well, giving you sharp continuous auto focus when filming. Honor 8 Lite comes with a number of advanced shooting modes that are often limited only to flagship phone cameras like slow-shutter mode, audio photos, image correction, food mode, and more.

The 8 megapixel front camera with a 77 degree wide-angle lens you'll easily accommodate the backdrop as well as your friends in a single selfie. The F2.0 wide aperture ensures that you're never in a situation with 'not enough light', and to make it even better, the front camera comes with a screen flash to give you a more natural glow. The upgraded softening filter and panoramic option give you more beautiful selfies with a wider area covered if need be. Either way you see it, selfies with Honor 8 Lite are always stunning.

Powered by the octa-core Kirin 655 SoC, the Honor 8 Lite boasts 4GB RAM and a generous 64GB of storage, which can be expanded to another 128GB via micro SD. It runs on the latest EMUI 5.0, which is a customised UI on top of the Android 7.0 Nougat experience, adding various features to the OS including HiBoard. This Honor application brings you all your important information and daily updates by just swiping left from the home screen. The company has also thoughtfully included some India specific features as well, namely SOS calling, along with Hindu and Islamic calendars integrated into the English calendar app.

All this is powered by a longer-than-ever lasting 3000mAh battery which sports an energy density of 650WHL, a power-saving 16nm chip, and the latest Smart Power 5.0 system. The result is a whopping 93 hours of mixed use. The Honor 8 Lite is smart enough to activate its multiple power-saving modes, depending on your battery level - creating a great balance of energy consumption and app optimisation.

Security is a high priority for Honor, and the good news is that it doesn't come at the cost of inconvenience. Honor 8 Lite's super-fast fingerprint sensor enables you to unlock your phone in just 0.3 seconds. With its self-learning system the phone understands your fingerprint better over time, further reducing the time it takes to unlock the phone. Rest assured, no one can retrieve your fingerprint information, as the Honor 8 Lite has both chip-level security and isolated encrypted fingerprint templates. This protects your biometrics even if your phone is rooted.

It seems Honor 8 Lite ticks all the right boxes with its great looks, excellent cameras, exclusive features, and high security. It's unbelievable that a flagship-level device such as this is priced at just Rs. 17,999.