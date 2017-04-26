Gionee A1: Super Selfies, Super Battery, Super Smartphone

The average lifespan of a smartphone is shorter than it used to be. Day in, day out manufacturers are caught in a race to make better phones with better specifications. What's the latest trend today, is old news in a matter of months.

This phenomenon is something the fine folks at Gionee have given a lot of thought to. The end result is the Gionee A1 - a phone that's fantastic for today, and brilliant for tomorrow. The Gionee A1 is designed to last beyond your average smartphone replacement cycle. How, you ask? Because its specs and features are more than enough for your present needs, making it future-proof for whatever comes next.

The Gionee A1 is powered by a 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 MT6755 processor, and is backed up by a generous 4GB of RAM, which is up to the task for anything you can throw at it. Be it games like Unkilled and Asphalt 8: Airborne, which run buttery smooth without a lag, or simply switching between apps, music, videos, or games - there's a consistently high bar set in terms of performance that will hold it in good stead in the time to come.

If you're the sort who prefers watching movies and videos, the brilliant 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080) screen on the Gionee A1 has you covered, with great image quality and accurate colour reproduction making a mobile viewing experience as good as can be. It's bright, with great viewing angles and stellar legibility in direct sunlight. Be checking a text or watching a movie, regardless of the environment, the Gionee A1 has you covered.

And if you're wondering if there's enough space for all the games, movies, and music you plan to enjoy now and later, the 64GB of internal storage combined with a staggering 256GB of additional storage via microSD card should put your mind at ease.

Speaking of music, the Gionee A1 comes with MaxxAudio enhancement. This improves sound quality from the phone speaker or earphones, ensuring that whatever you're listening to is always heard at optimal quality.

Entertainment aside, the Gionee A1 also excels in everyone's latest obsession, selfies, with a 16-megapixel front shooter that has autofocus and an LED flash. It also packs a 13-megapixel primary camera on the rear with dual-LED flash and f2.0 aperture, which let you record HD videos as well. Besides having the best in class camera, Gionee's camera app works in harmony with the hardware to ensure you have a plethora of shooting modes, filters, and even the ability to photograph and translate words without needing to open another app - a thoughtful addition.

Thanks to its over the top specs and features, the Gionee A1 is built to last. This extends to its look and feel too. Constructed with A6000 aircraft-grade material, it's a sturdy, eye-catching device that sports a timeless design that is easy to grip. A lightning-fast fingerprint scanner makes accessing the Gionee A1 quick and easy.

Also Amigo OS - Gionee's custom version of Android - has also been given a bunch of enhancements. These include Smart Gestures that let you answer calls automatically, smart vibration reminders that remind you of messages and missed calls, as well as running apps in split-screen mode.

Finally, the Gionee A1 is powered by a 4010mAh battery that can last up to two whole days. You won't be running for a power bank or looking a charging point anytime soon. And in the event you need to top up your battery, fast charging makes sure you're raring to go as quickly as possible.

Packed with great specs and features, the Gionee A1 is a steal at Rs. 19,999.