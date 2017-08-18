Design Is One of the Best Features of the Honor 8 Pro

A lot of phone makers these days tend to redesign their phones for the sake of doing so. There's no sense of consistency and more often than not, these changes are just for the sake of change, instead of providing any real benefit to the end user. The Honor 8 Pro, on the other hand, maintains the impeccable design language that is associated with Honor devices.

The first thing you notice is the big, bright, and beautiful 5.7-inch screen. You aren't met with obtrusive bezels to hamper the experience and there aren't any physical buttons on the front either. Minimalist initial impression aside, holding the Honor 8 Pro exudes its sturdy, powerful build quality thanks to the smooth metal plate on the back. Unlike most phones with a protruding camera, the one on this smartphone sits flush. The only indentation is a necessary one - for the fingerprint scanner.

The focus on minimalism and sophistication extends to the full metal body. It's finely crafted with attention to the smallest details. For example, the power button that's softer to touch, allowing tactile differentiation and is placed at the bottom of a single row of buttons that include those to control volume. From the earpiece placement to the front facing camera, and even the proximity sensor, every element of the Honor 8 Pro including the placement of its logo sits in harmony with the rest of the device.

Also, the premium, slick body of the Honor 8 Pro is made with premium finish aluminum alloy, and ultra-narrow bezel design for a much stronger body and a smooth, seamless feeling.

All of these little details add up and complements its large display perfectly making it feel a whole lot more usable than other devices of the same size. The same care extends to its carefully chosen colours, ensuring you get equal delight in navy blue and midnight black variants.

It's not just a great looking phone. The Honor 8 Pro has equally good specifications. Honor has built a powerhouse device under Rs. 30,000, which is at par with a lot of flagships in the industry. The Kirin 960 processor is the most powerful in-house chip that runs the latest version of EMUI interface built on Android 7. This results in performance that's smooth, fast, and consistent. So whether you're playing Asphalt 8 or taking selfies, the Honor 8 Pro can manage every task with ease.

Honor's intense focus on design, craftsmanship and performance makes the Honor 8 Pro not just another smartphone with cutting-edge specs, but one that stands out from the crowd with it excellence in other areas that matter such as durability, form factor and consistency that make it well worth considering.