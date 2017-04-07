Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro First Impressions

 
07 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro First Impressions

Highlights

  • The Galaxy C7 Pro is priced at Rs. 27,990
  • The smartphone touts a slim metal unibody
  • It features 16-megapixel cameras on the front and back

Samsung's Galaxy C7 Pro went official in China earlier this year and it has now been launched in India priced at Rs. 27,990. It will be available exclusively on Amazon India from April 11. The smartphone is essentially an upgrade over last year's Galaxy C7, and one of its biggest highlights is its slim, premium metal design. We got some hands-on time with the Galaxy C7 Pro at Samsung's official launch event, and here are our first impressions.

Samsung in recent years has tried to offer phones with metal bodies and well-rounded specifications at every price level. The Galaxy C7 Pro noticeably borrows elements from both, the older Galaxy C7, as well as the recently launched Galaxy C9 Pro. As nice as metal body looks, there isn't anything completely new to brag about. At 7mm, this smartphone is marginally thicker than the Galaxy C7, but is still one of the slimmer models in the market today.

The Galaxy C7 Pro comes in two vibrant color options, Gold and Navy Blue. Both look attractive and this is one of the few ways in which this model is differentiated from the Galaxy C9 Pro. The metal wraps smoothly around the sides, and the back has striped antenna lines on the top and bottom. The volume buttons are on the left while the power button is on the right, along with a hybrid dual-SIM tray. On the bottom, you'll find a USB Type-C port with a speaker grille to its right and a 3.5mm jack to its left. The phone fits well in the hand, and at 172 grams, it doesn't feel too heavy. We'll reserve our final verdict on comfort and build quality for the full review.

galaxy c7 pro right gadgets360 gALAXY C7 PRO

Moving on to the display, the Galaxy C7 Pro features a 5.7-inch 1080p Super Amoled screen with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 4 on top, which seems just about right for this price level. Samsung is known for its screens' sharp and vivid colours, and this one doesn't disappoint us. The display is bright and holds up well under sunlight, but you will get some amount of reflection.

galaxy c7 pro navy blue gadgets360 c7 pro

The Galaxy C7 Pro sadly runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow rather than Nougat. The device is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 626 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. In our brief time with the phone, there seemed to be no lags and the interface was fluid to the touch. Apps opened quickly, and multitasking was as easy as one would expect with a new premium device.

The Galaxy C7 Pro has 16-megapixel sensors for both its front and back cameras. Both also have f/1.9 apertures, which is another thing this phone has in common with the Galaxy C9 Pro, at least on paper. The cameras are capable of recording Full HD videos at 30 frames per second. There is a dual LED flash on the rear, which should help in low-light conditions. Other features include Phase Detection Auto-Focus, a floating camera button, and beautifying effects.

galacy c7 pro camera gadgets360 c7 pro

Samsung has fitted the Galaxy C7 Pro with a 3300mAh battery. There is 64GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. In our brief time with the handset, we weren't able to test its battery life, so you'll have to wait for our full review for our verdict on that.

Priced at Rs. 27,990 the new Galaxy C7 Pro will be competing against the likes of the Vivo V5 Plus, OnePlus 3T and Oppo F3 Plus. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for our in-depth review of the Galaxy C7 Pro's performance, build quality, camera quality, and battery life.

Tags: Samsung, Samsung India, Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro, Galaxy C7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Price, Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Specifications, First impressions
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

Google Chief Game Designer Noah Falstein Quits Company to Make Games
Microsoft Surface Pro 5 to Sport Surface Power Connector, Kaby Lake SoCs: Thurrot
Best of Oppo
Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro First Impressions
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Best of Oppo
TRENDING
  1. Jio 'Summer Surprise' Offer Cancelled: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Jio Ordered To Withdraw 'Summer Surprise' Freebie Offer By Regulator TRAI
  3. Is the Reliance Jio Broadband Launch Getting Close?
  4. Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro First Impressions
  5. Xiaomi Said to Be the 'Most Preferred Smartphone Brand' in India
  6. Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi Max 2 Specifications Leak on Benchmark Site
  7. How to Check Your Jio Balance
  8. iPad (2017) Goes Up for Pre-Orders in India via Flipkart
  9. Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival to Offer Redmi Note 4 at Re. 1, and More
  10. Reliance Jio Prime Subscription Last Date Extended to April 15
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.