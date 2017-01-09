After the CES 2017 fanfare ended this weekend, HMD Global - the company that now holds the right to make phones under the famous ‘Nokia’ brand - used the opportunity to reveal the Nokia 6, first of the many Android-based smartphones the company is said to be working on.

The Nokia 6, currently available for sale only in China, has a 5.5-inch 1080p display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chip paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, 16 megapixel and 8 megapixel cameras back and front respectively, a fingerprint scanner, 3000mAh battery and runs Android 7.0 Nougat. If the specs sound familiar, that’s because they’re not all too different from offerings by many Chinese companies.

The Nokia 6’s internals can be very well compared to Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 and Redmi 3s Prime, Lenovo K6 Power. Bear in mind that that these phones cost many thousand rupees cheaper than Nokia 6’s selling price in China (which roughly translates to Rs. 17,000), though the Nokia 6 will never get an official India price tag since it’s meant to be China-only smartphone.

It’s not just us who’ve made these comparisons. If you were to look at comments about the Nokia 6 flowing online, many are making these comparisons too. At the time of writing this, our news story of the Nokia 6 launch had collected a fair share complaints of it being too expensive. The Snapdragon 430 chip is typically found in phones priced under Rs. 15,000 and below. And around that Rs. 17,000 mark, phones like the Lenovo Z2 Plus or LeEco Le Max 2 are available with top-of-the-line Snapdragon 820 chips.

Not to say that HMD Global is alone in taking this approach with the Nokia 6 - the recently launched Moto M comes to mind, which is comparable to the Nokia 6 in terms of feature-set, design, specifications, and price. HMD boasts of high craftsmanship and the use of premium materials like 6000 series aluminium, the same used in the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus from 2014. It’s probably fair to mention that the bendgate issue of the iPhones was supposedly fixed with the use of higher-grade 7000 series aluminium in the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus onwards. Moving on, the Nokia 6’s 2.5D glass too nicely curves around the edges, similar to the new iPhone models or the OnePlus 3T.

But based on what we’ve seen of the Nokia 6 so far, it appears as if its maker is banking highly on Nokia’s brand value, and offering only design as reason for users to choose it over the others. In the world of low-cost Android phones, value-for-money is king and we think a fair share of people are going to look past the fabled name on the box - at this price point design is unlikely to be a big enough disruptor.

If HMD Global’s Nokia really wants to make a comeback and capture market share, instead of being just a me-too player, it really needs to be more competitive with pricing. Here’s hoping it can calibrate its pricing strategy better before the Nokia-branded Android phones land in Indian later this year.