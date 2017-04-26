Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Zuk Mobile to Reportedly Be Shut Down by Lenovo in Next Few Weeks

 
26 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Zuk Mobile to Reportedly Be Shut Down by Lenovo in Next Few Weeks

Highlights

  • Zuk is an online-only brand launched by Lenovo in 2015
  • So far, five smartphones have launched under this brand
  • Analyst Pan Jiutang claims that Lenovo is shutting down Zuk

Earlier last year, Lenovo announced that it would phase out the Moto brand to introduce a new 'Moto by Lenovo' brand, with the aim to launch all its smartphones under the Lenovo umbrella. A year later, it recanted that strategy, and added that even its Zuk Mobile brand would be phased out soon. Now, noted analyst Pan Jiutang claims that Lenovo's Chinese sub-brand Zuk Mobile is shutting down in the next few weeks. The online-only brand will presumably be absorbed in the previously 'one-brand' strategy as well.

Weibo user named Old Cool posted that Lenovo would not be launching the Zuk Z3, to which the analyst replied that the entire Zuk vertical will be shut down in a few weeks. The online-only brand was launched by Lenovo to tackle the growing Internet-era brands like Xiaomi in 2015, and it has so far launched only five devices in the market. The first one being the Zuk Z1 and the last one was launched in December last year - Zuk Edge. If Jiutang's claims are true, then there may be no Zuk smartphones at all in the future, let alone the Zuk Z3.

If this is true, Zuk will reportedly shut down its operations in just 23 months of its existence, and will combine with Lenovo and Moto to form a new brand in the future. For now, Lenovo is pushing its Moto smartphones as is, and future phones will continue to use the Moto 'bat wing' logo. This could probably be because Lenovo would want to leverage from the legacy brand as much as it can.

None of this is certain for now, and there has been no official word from Motorola, so it's best not to jump to conclusions. Even if any of the above listed scenarios are true, the ZUI skin will presumably still stay, as Lenovo's Vice-President Alex Chen Yu recently confirmed that upcoming Moto smartphones will feature Zuk's ZUI skin.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Zuk Mobile, Lenovo, Zuk Z3, Mobiles, ZUI, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ India Pre-Bookings Said to Reach 80,000 Units
Sony Xperia XZ, Xperia X Performance Start Receiving Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update
VIVO V5
Zuk Mobile to Reportedly Be Shut Down by Lenovo in Next Few Weeks
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coolpad Cool 1
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs Idea: The Best Data Plans
  2. New Reliance Jio Prepaid and Postpaid Plans Revealed: What’s Different
  3. ISRO's New Solar Calculator Makes Calculating Solar Energy Potential Easy
  4. Intex Launches a New Fitness Band With a Heart Rate Sensor
  5. NASA's Cassini Spacecraft Plunges Beneath Saturn's Rings
  6. No, the Nokia 3310 (2017) India Price Has Not Been Officially Announced
  7. Xiaomi Gives Free Hungama Music Pro, Play Pro Subscriptions to Users
  8. Vodafone Postpaid Users Getting Free 36GB Data - How to Claim the Offer
  9. Lenovo to Reportedly Shut Down Zuk Mobile in Next Few Weeks
  10. Cassini Goes for a Spin Between Saturn and Its Rings for Grand Finale
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.