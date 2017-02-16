Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Zuk Edge II Special Edition Specifications, Features, Images Leaked

 
16 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Zuk Edge II Special Edition Specifications, Features, Images Leaked

Highlights

  • The successor of Zuk Edge has been leaked
  • The images show that the Zuk Edge II will have a dual camera setup
  • It is seen sporting a dual edge curved screen as well

After many leaks, Lenovo launched the Zuk Edge smartphone in December. The smartphone was launched in China and was made available in two variants. Now, just two months post its launch, images of its successor Zuk Edge II special edition images have been leaked, indicating that the launch of the smartphone could happen soon.

The images of the Zuk Edge II smartphone were shared on Weibo, and they reveal a special edition variant commemorating popular Chinese Vocaloid character Luo Tianyi. The images show that the Zuk Edge II will have a vertical dual camera setup at the back, and a dual-edge curved screen in the front. The smartphone has been leaked in Blue and Black colour variants, and it is seen sporting a USB Type-C port.

The speaker grille is also situated at the bottom edge of the Zuk Edge II, while the volume and power buttons are seen on the right edge. Interestingly, there is no space for a dedicated fingerprint scanner at the front or back. There's no clarity on the exact specifications of the device either, and we recommend you to take this leak with a pinch of salt.

If this leak is true, the Zuk Edge II with its dual camera setup and dual edge curved screen is a big upgrade to its predecessor in terms of design. Apart from these images, information about the pricing or availability has not been leaked. But if the leaked features are true, it's safe to say that the Zuk Edge II will be a bit more expensive than the Zuk Edge smartphone.

Tags: Zuk Edge Successor, Lenovo, Zuk Edge 2, Zuk Edge 2 Leaks, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Huawei P10 Plus With Dual-Curved Display Spotted in Images
Once-Iconic BlackBerry Now Has Virtually Zero Market Share
Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
Zuk Edge II Special Edition Specifications, Features, Images Leaked
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
TRENDING
  1. Read Google CEO Pichai's Reply to 7-Year-Old Girl's Job Application
  2. iPhone 8 Tipped to Ditch Home Button for 'Function Area'
  3. Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus Specifications, Photos Leaked Again Ahead of Launch
  4. Nokia's MWC 2017 Launch Event: Here's Everything We Know So Far
  5. ISRO's World Record, Reliance Jio at MWC 2017, and More: Your 360 Daily
  6. Reliance Jio Has 23 Percent Market Share, Second to Airtel: Truecaller
  7. TED Talks India: Nayi Soch Is a New Hindi Talk Show With Shah Rukh Khan
  8. WhatsApp Appoints Facebook's Idema as COO to Boost Monetisation: Report
  9. ISRO Launches PSLV-C37 Rocket: Here's the List of 104 Satellites on Board
  10. Elon Musk Slams Donald Trump's Immigration Ban, Later Deletes Tweets
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.