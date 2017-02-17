Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
ZTE's Nubia Confirms MWC 2017 Presence

 
17 February 2017
ZTE's Nubia Confirms MWC 2017 Presence

Highlights

  • Nubia will have a presence on the floor at MWC in Barcelona
  • MWC will be held in Barcelona from February 27 to March 2
  • ZTE is expected to launch its Gigabit Phone as well

Soon after ZTE teased its Gigabit Phone, the company's sub-brand Nubia has now confirmed its presence at MWC 2017. Nubia is not hosting an event though, it's just inviting people to head over to its stand at the industry's largest tech event.

MWC in Barcelona will go on from February 27 to March 2, and Nubia will showcase its products there. Because there's no spotlight event at MWC, we don't expect the company to launch any new devices. What Nubia-brand plans to display at the conference is also unknown right now. Nubia confirmed its presence at MWC 2017 by sending email invitations to the media.

However, if Nubia were to announce something, it could be the successor to Nubia Prague S that was launched last year, but that's just speculation at this point. As mentioned, ZTE's will showcase its Gigabit Phone at MWC this year. The smartphone will reportedly allow download speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second (aka Gigabit LTE speeds), and ZTE believes that this "would advance 360 degree panoramic virtual reality videos, allow for instant cloud storage, high-quality music- and movie-streaming, and more."

At MWC, ZTE could also add more smartphones to its Blade series. It is also rumoured to be working on the ZTE Quartz Android Wear smartwatch with LTE connectivity. The smartwatch could be unveiled at MWC, but may ship at a later date.

The company is also expected to shed some light on its Project CSX crowdsourcing project. The ZTE Hawkeye smartphone has met a few hiccups along the way, and isn't a runaway success that the company had hoped it would be. Perhaps we'll hear more about the device at MWC.

Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

