After launching the Nubia Z17 back in June, ZTE brand Nubia has now launched the smartphone's light version - Nubia Z17 Lite. The new Nubia Z17 Lite comes with specifications such as Quick Charge 3.0, DTS sound support, Snapdragon 653 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and a dual rear camera setup as some of its highlighted features. The smartphone has been launched in China at a price of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 24,700) and it will be available from September 6 in the same market in Gold, Blue, Black colours.

Nubia's latest offering Z17 Lite is a single SIM-card (Nano) metal unibody smartphone that supports Chinese 4G network bands and runs Android 7.1 Nougat based Nubia UI 5.0 skin. It packs a 5.5-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) TFT edge-to-edge display protected by Gorilla Glass. It is powered by a 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 SoC (with four Cortex-A72 cores clocked at 1.95GHz and the other four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.4GHz) coupled with 6GB of LPDDR3 RAM.

For the optics, the Nubia Z17 Lite sports a dual camera setup of two 13-megapixel shooters, one of which is a Sony IMX258 colour sensor and the other is a Sony IMX258 black and white sensor, featuring PDAF hybrid phase focus, an aperture of f/2.2, and Nubia's own NeoVision 7.0 Custom Edition functionality. The rear camera setup also features a 5P lens along with a Sapphire glass protection. On the front, there is 16-megapixel camera but with a Samsung imaging sensor at an aperture of f/2.0 and 80-degree wide angle 5P lens. It bears 64GB of inbuilt storage, with no support for expandability.

The Nubia Z17 Lite comes with a fingerprint scanner mounted at the rear side. The smartphone gets its juice from a non-removable 3200mAh battery that also supports Quick Charge 3.0 fast-charging technology. The smartphone features a DTS sound support for better audio playback, as we said. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/c), Bluetooth v4.2 with BLE support, NFC, and USB OTG among others.