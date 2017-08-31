Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nubia Z17 Lite With 13-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

  hindi
31 August 2017
Highlights

  • Nubia Z17 Lite comes with Snapdragon 635 processor, 6GB of RAM
  • It features a 13-megapixel dual camera setup at the back
  • The Nubia Z17 Lite is priced at CNY 2,499 in China

After launching the Nubia Z17 back in June, ZTE brand Nubia has now launched the smartphone's light version - Nubia Z17 Lite. The new Nubia Z17 Lite comes with specifications such as Quick Charge 3.0, DTS sound support, Snapdragon 653 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and a dual rear camera setup as some of its highlighted features. The smartphone has been launched in China at a price of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 24,700) and it will be available from September 6 in the same market in Gold, Blue, Black colours.

Nubia's latest offering Z17 Lite is a single SIM-card (Nano) metal unibody smartphone that supports Chinese 4G network bands and runs Android 7.1 Nougat based Nubia UI 5.0 skin. It packs a 5.5-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) TFT edge-to-edge display protected by Gorilla Glass. It is powered by a 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 SoC (with four Cortex-A72 cores clocked at 1.95GHz and the other four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.4GHz) coupled with 6GB of LPDDR3 RAM.

For the optics, the Nubia Z17 Lite sports a dual camera setup of two 13-megapixel shooters, one of which is a Sony IMX258 colour sensor and the other is a Sony IMX258 black and white sensor, featuring PDAF hybrid phase focus, an aperture of f/2.2, and Nubia's own NeoVision 7.0 Custom Edition functionality. The rear camera setup also features a 5P lens along with a Sapphire glass protection. On the front, there is 16-megapixel camera but with a Samsung imaging sensor at an aperture of f/2.0 and 80-degree wide angle 5P lens. It bears 64GB of inbuilt storage, with no support for expandability.

The Nubia Z17 Lite comes with a fingerprint scanner mounted at the rear side. The smartphone gets its juice from a non-removable 3200mAh battery that also supports Quick Charge 3.0 fast-charging technology. The smartphone features a DTS sound support for better audio playback, as we said. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/c), Bluetooth v4.2 with BLE support, NFC, and USB OTG among others.

ZTE Nubia Z17 Lite

ZTE Nubia Z17 Lite

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 7.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3200mAh
Tags: ZTE, Nubia Z17 Lite, Nubia Z17 Lite Specifications, Nubia Z17 Lite Price, Mobiles, Android, Nubia
Shubham Verma

Shubham can usually be found busy juggling tech news and rumours, if he is not lost contemplating the state of technology and its progress towards utopia. He is a

Gionee A1
