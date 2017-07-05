The Nubia N2, first unveiled in China back in March, will be launched in India on Wednesday. The smartphone is expected to be exclusively available via Amazon India, where it is already listed as "currently unavailable". The smartphone will also go on sale in India on Wednesday itself, from 12pm IST - something the company confirmed in a tweet on Tuesday.

The Amazon listing of the Nubia N2 pretty much cements the specifications of the India variant, and they appear identical. The highlight feature of the Nubia N2 is its 16-megapixel front-facing camera, and the company is highlighting this in its teasers leading up to the launch. The smartphone was priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 19,000) at its launch in China, and the Nubia N2 price in India can be expected to be around the same.

The dual-SIM Nubia N2 runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Nubia UI 4.0 skin on top, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) AMOLED display. It is powered by a MediaTek octa-core SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. Apart from a 16-megapixel front camera, it bears a 13-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED flash.

The Nubia N2 comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB), and standard connectivity options including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, USB Type-C, fingerprint scanner, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support that’s rated to deliver up to 60 hours of talk time.

The smartphone had been launched alongside the Nubia M2 and Nubia M2 Lite back in March, of which the latter was launched in India in May.