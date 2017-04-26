Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

ZTE Max XL With Android 7.1.1 Nougat, 3990mAh Battery Launched

26 April 2017
ZTE Max XL With Android 7.1.1 Nougat, 3990mAh Battery Launched

Highlights

  • ZTE Max XL packs a 3990mAh battery
  • It runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat
  • The smartphone features a 6-inch display

After the Blade Max 3 was made official on US Cellular, ZTE has launched another smartphone – the Max XL - in the US. The big highlight of the smartphone is its battery and that it runs on the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It is available on Boost Mobile from Tuesday, and is priced at $129 (roughly Rs. 8,200).

The ZTE Max XL is a large screen smartphone, with the fingerprint scanner situated at the back. The speakers are also at the back of the phone, while the power and volume buttons are housed both on the right edge of the smartphone.

As for the specifications, the ZTE Max XL, as mentioned, runs on the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Many flagship devices like the Galaxy S8 are running on the Android 7.0 Nougat, and so this could prove to be a big attraction for many consumers. It features a 6-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LCD display. The smartphone is powered by the relatively new 1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 435 SoC paired with a modest 2GB of RAM. This chipset was unveiled in February last year, alongside the Snapdragon 425 and Snapdragon 625 chipsets. The device offers 16GB of inbuilt storage with the option to expand further via a microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

As for the camera, the ZTE Max XL sports a 13-megapixel rear facing camera with flash, and a 5-megapixel front sensor for selfies and video chats. It packs a 3990mAh battery which is rated to deliver up to 26.6 hours of talk time. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The ZTE Max XL’s dimensions measure at 165.1x83.82x9.3mm. The device is listed on Boost Mobile for a $28 (roughly Rs. 1,700) discount, and can be grabbed for $101.99 (roughly Rs. 6,500) right away.

ZTE Max XL

ZTE Max XL

Display

6.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 7.1.1

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3990mAh

Tags: ZTE, ZTE Max XL Price, ZTE Max XL Features, ZTE Max XL Specifications, ZTE Max XL Launch, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

ZTE Max XL With Android 7.1.1 Nougat, 3990mAh Battery Launched
 
 

