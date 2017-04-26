ZTE Max XL With Android 7.1.1 Nougat, 3990mAh Battery Launched

After the Blade Max 3 was made official on US Cellular, ZTE has launched another smartphone – the Max XL - in the US. The big highlight of the smartphone is its battery and that it runs on the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It is available on Boost Mobile from Tuesday, and is priced at $129 (roughly Rs. 8,200).

The ZTE Max XL is a large screen smartphone, with the fingerprint scanner situated at the back. The speakers are also at the back of the phone, while the power and volume buttons are housed both on the right edge of the smartphone.

As for the specifications, the ZTE Max XL, as mentioned, runs on the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Many flagship devices like the Galaxy S8 are running on the Android 7.0 Nougat, and so this could prove to be a big attraction for many consumers. It features a 6-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LCD display. The smartphone is powered by the relatively new 1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 435 SoC paired with a modest 2GB of RAM. This chipset was unveiled in February last year, alongside the Snapdragon 425 and Snapdragon 625 chipsets. The device offers 16GB of inbuilt storage with the option to expand further via a microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

As for the camera, the ZTE Max XL sports a 13-megapixel rear facing camera with flash, and a 5-megapixel front sensor for selfies and video chats. It packs a 3990mAh battery which is rated to deliver up to 26.6 hours of talk time. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The ZTE Max XL’s dimensions measure at 165.1x83.82x9.3mm. The device is listed on Boost Mobile for a $28 (roughly Rs. 1,700) discount, and can be grabbed for $101.99 (roughly Rs. 6,500) right away.