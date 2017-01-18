At CES 2017, ZTE unveiled the result of its Project CSX - a smartphone with eye-tracking capabilities and a self-adhesive back. At that time, the company refrained from announcing any official specs, and just put up a concept phone on display. Now, ZTE has unveiled the specifications of the Hawkeye smartphone, giving you a fair idea on whether the smartphone is worth investing in or not. The Hawkeye can be backed on Kickstarter for $199. The main highlight in the specifications is the dual camera setup at the back.

The ZTE Hawkeye smartphone will sport NFC and have the fingerprint sensor embedded at the back of the device. It will sport a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 3GB of RAM. The ZTE Hawkeye offers 32GB of inbuilt storage with the option to expand further via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

As for optics, it will sport a dual camera setup at the back - one sensor at 12-megapixel and the other at 13-megapixel with optical zoom. At the front, the smartphone will house an 8-megapixel selfie camera for video chatting. The ZTE Hawkeye will run on Android Nougat out of the box, and pack a 3000mAh battery with quick charging support. There's also support for Hi-Fi Audio for superior sound quality from the smartphone. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C port, and a dual-SIM slot.

The device is expected to be shipped sometime in the second quarter, most likely in September. ZTE first announced its crowdsourced smartphone idea in back in August, and called it Project CSX. Based on entries, the company announced the winning entry from the contributions in October - an eye-tracking, self-adhesive smartphone. Now that the specs are unveiled, the ZTE Hawkeye isn't a bad package for its price, especially with the eye-tracking abilities that should allow you to browse through web pages just by moving your eyes. The company looks to raise $500,000 on Kickstarter, but has managed to raise over $31,400 only since January 4.

As for design, the Kickstarter page still has the prototype design, and doesn't sport the dual camera setup at the back. ZTE should unveil the final device sometime in the near future.