ZTE Gigabit Phone to Be Unveiled at MWC 2017

Big tech giants like Samsung, Lenovo, and Nokia have already confirmed their arrival at MWC 2017, and they are expected to unveil a host of new devices including smartphones and tablets. Not wanting to fall behind, ZTE has also announced its presence at MWC, and has teased the arrival of the Gigabit Phone.

Even though 5G era is still years away, ZTE feels that it is the right time to launch the Gigabit Phone to give us something that can be considered an interim improvement. Digital Trends reports that the smartphone will allow download speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second (aka Gigabit LTE speeds), and ZTE believes that this "would advance 360 degree panoramic virtual reality videos, allow for instant cloud storage, high-quality music- and movie-streaming, and more".

While Gigabit LTE speeds sound very enticing, no telecom carrier actually supports these speeds as of now. However, it's a trend that looks to catch on soon with Qualcomm announcing its first Gigabit LTE modem last year itself. Furthermore, the latest Snapdragon 835 SoC is also capable of supporting maximum speeds of 1Gbps all because of the integrated X16 modem.

In any case, apart from its arrival, there is little else that is known about the Gigabit Phone. More information will hopefully be known at MWC. Apart from this, ZTE is also expected to add more smartphones to its Blade series. It is also rumoured to be working on the ZTE Quartz Android Wear smartwatch with LTE connectivity. The smartwatch could be unveiled at MWC, but may ship at a later date. ZTE will surely shed some light on its Hawkeye smartphone as well, which has met a few hiccups, and isn't a runaway success that the company had hoped it would be.