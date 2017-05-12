Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

ZTE Blade X Max With 6-Inch Display, Android 7.1.1 Nougat Launched

12 May 2017
Highlights

  • The phone is powered by Snapdragon 435 processor
  • The phone packs 2GB of RAM
  • ZTE Blade X Max houses a 3400mAh battery

ZTE has launched its new smartphone in Blade series as the company announced its Blade X Max in the US on Thursday. The new smartphone from the company runs the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat and has been priced at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 9,600). ZTE Blade X Max will be made available with Cricket Wireless online and through retail stores starting Friday.

The ZTE Blade X Max sports a rather large 6-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LCD display. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 435 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Blade X Max comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel camera. The smartphone features 32GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

In terms of connectivity, the ZTE Blade X Max offers various connectivity options including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C. The smartphone houses a 3400mAh battery that supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0. The Blade X Max measures 165.1x83.06x9.4mm and weighs 196 grams. The smartphone also features a fingerprint scanner, present at the back beneath camera module.

"The Blade series has been very successful overseas for the past eight years and we are excited to bring it to Cricket Wireless customers here in the US through the ZTE Blade X Max," said Lixin Cheng, executive vice president, ZTE Corporation, CEO of ZTE Mobile Devices and Chairman of ZTE USA. "Exemplifying what our affordable premium product strategy is, the ZTE Blade X Max pushes the envelope in terms of price and features without ever sacrificing quality," Cheng said.

ZTE Blade X Max

ZTE Blade X Max

Display

6.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 7.1.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3400mAh

