Joining the bandwagon, ZTE has also launched two mid-range devices at MWC 2017. The ZTE Blade V8 Lite and ZTE Blade V8 Mini have been announced in Barcelona, with the former coming at an affordable price, while the latter's big highlight is the dual camera setup at the back. The pricing of both the smartphones will be region-specific, and will be announced at a later date.

Starting with the ZTE Blade V8 Mini, it is pegged to be the 'perfect smartphone for photography lovers'. The device comes with a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, and is powered by the 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor with Adreno 505 GPU and 2GB of RAM. It offers 16GB of internal storage, which is further expandable via microSD slot (up to 256GB).

As for the camera, the ZTE Blade V8 Mini sports a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel second sensor for depth sensing. It brings bokeh feature support, post capture focusing, automatic HDR, and even a 3D shooting mode that allows for creating 3D images as well. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel fixed-focus camera for selfies with LED flash support. The smartphone packs a 2800mAh battery, has a fingerprint sensor at the back, and measures 143.5x70x8.9mm. The ZTE Blade V8 Mini will first launch in European and Asian markets sometime in Spring.

As mentioned, the ZTE Blade V8 Lite is a more affordable variant with a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, and is powered by a MediaTek 6750 octa-core processor. It packs a 2GB RAM, 16B of internal storage with a microSD card slot for further expansion.

ZTE Blade V8 Lite

As for optics, the ZTE Blade V8 Lite sports an 8-megapixel camera with autofocus and LED Flash, and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies. It packs a 2500mAh battery, measures at 143x71x8mm, and has a fingerprint sensor at the back. It will be made available in Italy, Germany and Spain first, and in Asia Pacific and European markets later on. Both the smartphones run on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, along with ZTE's Mifavor 4.2.