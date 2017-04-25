ZTE Blade Max 3 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4000mAh Battery Launched

Chinese handset manufacturer ZTE has launched the Blade Max 3 smartphone. The device sports a 4000mAh battery, dual camera setup, and a Snapdragon 625 SoC. The US-only ZTE Blade Max 3 can be purchased through carrier US Cellular only, and is priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 12,800).

The ZTE Blade Max 3 is seen sporting a dual camera setup at the back with a fingerprint scanner situated below it. At the front, there are capacitive navigation buttons, and the volume and power buttons both are situated on the right edge. The USB Type-C port sits at the bottom edge of the device, while the 3.5mm audio jack resides on the top edge.

As for specifications, the ZTE Blade Max 3 runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow and sports a 6-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) capacitive touchscreen display. The device is powered by a 64-bit 2GHz Snapdragon 625 processor with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone offers 16GB of internal storage, with the option to expand further with the help of a microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

As for the camera, the ZTE Blade Max 3 sports two 13-megapixel rear cameras with RGB PDAF and monochrome abilities. There is also a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats. As mentioned, the battery is at 4000mAh and it is rated to deliver up to 40 hours of talk time and 31 days of standby time. Connectivity options include USB Type-C, WiFi 2.4GHz/5GHz 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, and 4G LTE support.

The ZTE Blade Max 3 measures at 164x84x8.89mm, and the smartphone weighs 201 grams. Sensors on board include Accelerometer, Light, Proximity, Hall, Gyro, and Compass. There is no word on its availability outside of US as of now.