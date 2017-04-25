Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

ZTE Blade Max 3 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4000mAh Battery Launched

 
25 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
ZTE Blade Max 3 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4000mAh Battery Launched

Highlights

  • It packs a 4000mAh battery
  • The ZTE Blade Max 3 sports two 13-megapixel rear cameras
  • The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC

Chinese handset manufacturer ZTE has launched the Blade Max 3 smartphone. The device sports a 4000mAh battery, dual camera setup, and a Snapdragon 625 SoC. The US-only ZTE Blade Max 3 can be purchased through carrier US Cellular only, and is priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 12,800).

The ZTE Blade Max 3 is seen sporting a dual camera setup at the back with a fingerprint scanner situated below it. At the front, there are capacitive navigation buttons, and the volume and power buttons both are situated on the right edge. The USB Type-C port sits at the bottom edge of the device, while the 3.5mm audio jack resides on the top edge.

As for specifications, the ZTE Blade Max 3 runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow and sports a 6-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) capacitive touchscreen display. The device is powered by a 64-bit 2GHz Snapdragon 625 processor with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone offers 16GB of internal storage, with the option to expand further with the help of a microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

As for the camera, the ZTE Blade Max 3 sports two 13-megapixel rear cameras with RGB PDAF and monochrome abilities. There is also a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats. As mentioned, the battery is at 4000mAh and it is rated to deliver up to 40 hours of talk time and 31 days of standby time. Connectivity options include USB Type-C, WiFi 2.4GHz/5GHz 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, and 4G LTE support.

The ZTE Blade Max 3 measures at 164x84x8.89mm, and the smartphone weighs 201 grams. Sensors on board include Accelerometer, Light, Proximity, Hall, Gyro, and Compass. There is no word on its availability outside of US as of now.

ZTE Blade Max 3

ZTE Blade Max 3

Display

6.00-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4000mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: ZTE Blade Max 3 Features, ZTE Blade Max 3 Specifications, ZTE Blade Max 3 Launch, ZTE Blade Max 3 Price, ZTE, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Google Translate and Gboard Improve Indian Languages Support, Google Search Will Include Hindi Dictionary Results
VIVO V5
ZTE Blade Max 3 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4000mAh Battery Launched
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

VIVO V5
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart's Apple Days Sale Offers iPhone 7 at Rs. 20,000 Discount
  2. LG G6 Goes on Sale in India
  3. Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs Idea: The Best Data Plans
  4. Samsung Galaxy S8 'Extremely Susceptible to Cracking': Repair Site
  5. Bill Gates Didn't Let His Children Use Phones Until They Turned 14
  6. Google Testing 'Copyless Paste' Feature in Chrome for Android
  7. Revealed: How Much It Costs Samsung to Make the Galaxy S8
  8. Nokia 3310 (2017) to Release on April 28, Pre-Order Listings Tip
  9. Tim Cook Reportedly Threatened to Drop Uber From the App Store
  10. ISRO Seeks Space Experiments Proposals for Its Venus Mission
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.