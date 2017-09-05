Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

ZTE Blade A2S With 13-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

05 September 2017
Highlights

  • The ZTE Blade A2S packs a 3GB of RAM
  • It sports a 5.2-inch full-HD display
  • The smartphone is only available in China for now

ZTE launched the Blade A2 smartphone last year, and then followed it up with the ZTE Blade A2 Plus in September 2016. Now, a year later, the company has decided to launch another variant - the ZTE Blade A2S smartphone. This variant gets a slightly bigger display and more RAM, and is priced at CNY 700 (roughly Rs. 6,800). The ZTE Blade A2S is available on JD.com in China for now.

There's not much design change with the ZTE Blade A2S smartphone from its counterparts. If we have to nit-pick, the fingerprint scanner at the back is round, where as the fingerprint sensor on the ZTE Blade A2 Plus is square. Apart from that, the ZTE Blade A2S sports a metal unibody, no home button, volume keys on the left edge, and the power key is situated on the right edge.

As for specifications, the ZTE Blade A2S runs on an unspecified version of Android, and supports dual-SIM (Nano + dual standby) slots. It sports a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display with 423ppi pixel density. It is powered by a 1.3GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6753 SoC with Mali-T860 GPU and 3GB of RAM.

As for camera, the ZTE Blade A2S sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with flash support, PDF, and HDR and panorama modes. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel front sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Internal storage is at 32GB with the option to expand further via microSD card. The smartphone packs a 2540mAh non removable battery, and connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi hotspot.

The smartphone is currently available in Deep Grey colour variant, and the dimensions measure at 146.1x72.6x7.5mm. The ZTE Blade A2S weighs 138 grams. There's no word on international availability as of now.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

ZTE Blade A2S

ZTE Blade A2S

Display

5.20-inch

Processor

1.3GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2540mAh
Tasneem Akolawala

