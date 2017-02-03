As expected, ZTE on Friday launched the Blade A2 Plus in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 11,999 and will exclusively be available on Flipkart from Monday, February 6 onwards. Just like China, the ZTE Blade A2 Plus will be available in Gold and Silver colour options.

ZTE had launched two RAM variants of the Blade A2 Plus in China - 3GB and 4GB. However, India gets only the 4GB RAM variant option for now. Just to recap, the 3GB variant was priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,000) and the 4GB variant was priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17000) respectively in China.

The ZTE Blade A2 Plus sports a metal unibody, with a square shaped camera, flash and fingerprint scanner, sitting one below the other vertically at the back. The volume and navigation buttons are housed on the right edge, while the capacitive navigation buttons are situated at the bottom chin in the front. The big highlight if the device is its massive 5000mAh battery that supports fast charging. ZTE claims that the smartphone can last up to 22 hours of talk time.

As for specifications, the ZTE Blade A2 Plus features a 5.5-inch (1080x1920) pixels full-HD display. It is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek MT6750T octa-core SoC (four Cortex-A53 cores at 1.5GHz and four at 1GHz) paired with 4GB of RAM and Mali T860 GPU. The inbuilt storage is at 32GB with the option to expand further via the microSD card (up to 128GB).

The hybrid dual-SIM device runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow-based Mifavor 3.5 OS. As for optics, the ZTE Blade A2 Plus sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF, dual-LED flash and 1080p video support. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with screenflash. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v4.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. Lastly, the ZTE Blade A2 Plus measures at 155x76.2x9.8mm, and weighs 189 grams.

"With a young, tech-savvy audience, about 69 million consumers purchased their products online and it is expected to cross 100 million by 2017. Our Blade-series smartphone, ZTE Blade A2 Plus comes with 4G LTE, VoLTE support and host of other features at an effective price. Through this phone, we take the first step to reach millions of Indians who are going digital. By eliminating multiple external factors, we want to bring the best phones that industry has to offer and at an effective price," said Sachin Batra, CMO, ZTE India Terminal in a statement.