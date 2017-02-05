Chinese telecom major ZTE is planning to launch up to 8 new devices in the next few months as it looks to grab 3-4 percent share of the Indian market.

The company, which launched its Blade A2 Plus smartphone in India at Rs. 11,999, will focus on the mid-range price segment (Rs. 7,000 - Rs. 20,000).

"We have been a B2B player but we are keen on tapping into the consumer segment. This is our first phone and going ahead, we have a strong pipeline of devices that will bring in feature-packed devices at affordable prices," ZTE India Terminal Chief Marketing Officer Sachin Batra told PTI.

He added that ZTE will launch 7-8 devices in the next few months and will focus on price points between Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 15,999.

ZTE Plans Big India Push in 2017, Starting With Smart Devices

"We are aiming for a 3-4 percent share in the first year itself," he said.

India's smartphone market is expected to witness a growth of 15 percent to 130 million units this year, accounting for almost half of the total mobile phone sales in the country, according to a CyberMedia Research (CMR) report.

Last year, 113 million smartphones are estimated to have been shipped to India, one of the biggest markets globally.

The ZTE Blade A2 Plus, which will be available exclusively with e-commerce firm Flipkart, features a 5.5-inch display, 1.5GHz MediaTek octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB internal storage, 13-megapixel rear and 8-megapixel front camera, Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system, and a 5000mAh battery.

"Through this phone, we take the first step to reach millions of Indians who are going digital. By eliminating multiple external factors, we want to bring the best phones that industry has to offer and at an effective price," he said.