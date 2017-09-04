Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

IFA 2017: Zopo P5000, Z5000 With Dual Camera Setup, 5000mAh Battery Launched

 
04 September 2017
IFA 2017: Zopo P5000, Z5000 With Dual Camera Setup, 5000mAh Battery Launched

Zopo P5000

Highlights

  • Both the smartphones sport a dual camera setup at the back
  • Zopo P5000, Z5000 come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera
  • Both the smartphones run on Android Nougat as well

Zopo has announced two new smartphones at IFA 2017 in Berlin - Zopo P5000 and Zopo Z5000. While the P5000's big USP is its almost bezel-less display, while both both phones have a mammoth battery. The smartphones specifications and features were detailed at the event, but the pricing and availability information was not announced.

While most of the specifications are identical, there are some differences that set the two phones apart. The Zopo P5000 and Zopo Z5000 sport a dual camera setup at the back, and don a full metal body. The volume and power keys both are situated on the right edge of the smartphone. The antenna bands are seen wrapped around the edges. Both also sport a USB Type-C slot and have 3.5mm audio jack support as well.

The Zopo P5000 comes in Black and Red colour options, while the Z5000 comes in Gold and Black colour options. The fingerprint scanner on the P5000 is situated at the back of the device, while the Z5000 has it underneath the home button in the front.

Zopo P5000 specifications

As for the specifications, the Zopo P5000 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and supports dual-SIM slots (Nano+Nano/hybrid). It has very thin bezels with a 5.99-inch HD (720x1440 pixels) IPS display, 18:9 aspect ratio, 268ppi pixel density, and 2.5D curved glass protection. It is powered by the 1.5GHz MediaTek Helio P10 (MT6750T) octa-core processor paired with Mali T860 GPU, and 4GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 64GB with the option to expand further using a microSD slot (up to 32GB).

Coming to the camera, the Zopo P5000 has a dual camera setup with one 13-megapixel Sony IMX258 sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor. It comes with a dual-tone LED flash and PDAF as well. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with fixed focus, f/2.0 aperture, and soft LED flash. The Zopo P5000 packs a 5000mAh non-removable battery that is rated to offer 40 hours of talk time and 480 hours of standby time. Connectivity options include 4G, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port.

Zopo Z5000 specifications

zopo z5000 main Zopo Z5000

Zopo Z5000

Coming to the Zopo Z5000, the smartphone has a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass protection and 267ppi pixel density. The only difference in camera compared to the P5000 is that the dual camera setup at the back sees a 5-megapixel secondary sensor instead of a 2-megapixel one. The company claims that the 5000mAh battery can last up to three days of usage before the need to charge arises. All the other specifications are similar to the Zopo P5000 smartphone launched alongside.

Zopo P5000

Zopo P5000

Display

5.99-inch

Processor

1.5GHz octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

720x1440 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

5000mAh
Zopo Z5000

Zopo Z5000

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.5GHz octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

5000mAh
