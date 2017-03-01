After launching the Color F2 smartphone in November last year, Zopo has now launched the Flash X Plus in India. The smartphone comes with an octa-core processor, and a 13-megapixel rear camera. The Zopo Flash X Plus is priced at Rs. 13,999, and will be made available in mid-March on online sites like Amazon India, Flipkart, Snapdeal, and Shopclues.

The smartphone sports a metal unibody and comes with a fingerprint reader (company claims the response time is just 0.16 seconds) housed underneath the Home Button at the front. The antenna bands are seen on the top and bottom chin of the Zopo Flash X Plus at the back, and the volume and power buttons are housed on the right edge of the device.

As for specifications, the dual-SIM Zopo Flash X Plus runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass protection. It is powered by the 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6753 octa-core processor with Mali T720 GPU and 3GB of DDR3 RAM.

As for optics, the Zopo Flash X Plus sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, and a 8-megapixel front camera with moonlight screen flash and 90-degree wide angle lens for better low light selfies.

The Zopo Flash X offers 32GB of inbuilt storage that is further expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and FM radio. It packs a 3100mAh battery.

Additionally, Zopo is offering a 365 days replacement warranty on the Zopo X Flash Plus smartphone's purchase.