Zopo Flash X Plus, Color X 5.5 Price Slashed in India

Zopo smartphones have received a price cut in India as the Flash X Plus and the Color X 5.5 smartphones are now available at Rs. 12,499 and Rs. 9,999 in the country through the company's stores. The Zopo Flash X Plus and the Color X 5.5 were launched by the company earlier this year in March and April at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 11,999 respectively.

Coming to the smartphones' specifications, the dual-SIM Zopo Flash X Plus runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass protection. It is powered by the 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6753 octa-core processor with Mali T720 GPU and 3GB of DDR3 RAM.

As for optics, the Zopo Flash X Plus sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, and a 8-megapixel front camera with moonlight screen flash and 90-degree wide angle lens for better low light selfies.

The Zopo Flash X offers 32GB of inbuilt storage that is further expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and FM radio. It packs a 3100mAh battery.

Moving on to the Zopo Color X 5.5, the smartphone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow-based CoolUI 8.0, and supports dual-SIM slots (Micro+Nano). It features a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display with 267ppi pixel density; and is powered by the 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor paired with 3GB RAM and Mali-T720 GPU. The smartphone offers 16GB of internal storage with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 64GB).

As for the camera, the Zopo Color X 5.5 sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with LED flash support as well. There is also a beauty mode in the camera app to enhance selfies further. The smartphone packs a 2500mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 300 hours of standby time and 6 hours of talk time.

The Zopo Color X 5.5 measures 155x77.8x8.7mm, and weighs about 166 grams. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS.