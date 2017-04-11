After launching the Flash X Plus last month, Zopo has now decided to launch yet another smartphone in India - the Zopo Color X 5.5. The Zopo Color X 5.5 is an addition to the company's 'Color' series portfolio, and is priced at Rs. 11,999. The smartphone will be available in major retail stores across the country from April 20 onwards.

The metal bodied device comes with a fingerprint scanner embedded underneath the Home Button. The Zopo Color X 5.5 comes in Charcoal Black, Royale Gold, Orchid Gold, and Space Grey colour variants. The volume and power buttons are situated on the right edge, while the speaker grille is situated at the bottom edge of the device.

Coming to the specifications, the Zopo Color X 5.5 runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow-based CoolUI 8.0, and supports dual-SIM slots (Micro+Nano). It features a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display with 267ppi pixel density; and is powered by the 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor paired with 3GB RAM and Mali-T720 GPU. The smartphone offers 16GB of internal storage with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 64GB).

As for the camera, the Zopo Color X 5.5 sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with LED flash support as well. There is also a beauty mode in the camera app to enhance selfies further. The smartphone packs a 2500mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 300 hours of standby time and 6 hours of talk time.

The Zopo Color X 5.5 measures 155x77.8x8.7mm, and weighs about 166 grams. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS. The Color X 5.5 comes with what Zopo calls the "One Button Access" feature that allows the Home Button to perform various functions. A slight tap will unlock, one tap will take you one step back, double tap will return to home, and a long tap will open recently used apps. The company is also offering a one-year replacement warranty on the phone, in case of any hardware failure.