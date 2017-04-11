Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Zopo Color X 5.5 Launched in India: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More

  hindi
11 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Zopo Color X 5.5 Launched in India: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More

Highlights

  • The smartphone will be available in offline stores from April 20
  • The Zopo Color X 5.5 packs a 2500mAh battery
  • It is priced at Rs. 11,999

After launching the Flash X Plus last month, Zopo has now decided to launch yet another smartphone in India - the Zopo Color X 5.5. The Zopo Color X 5.5 is an addition to the company's 'Color' series portfolio, and is priced at Rs. 11,999. The smartphone will be available in major retail stores across the country from April 20 onwards.

The metal bodied device comes with a fingerprint scanner embedded underneath the Home Button. The Zopo Color X 5.5 comes in Charcoal Black, Royale Gold, Orchid Gold, and Space Grey colour variants. The volume and power buttons are situated on the right edge, while the speaker grille is situated at the bottom edge of the device.

Coming to the specifications, the Zopo Color X 5.5 runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow-based CoolUI 8.0, and supports dual-SIM slots (Micro+Nano). It features a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display with 267ppi pixel density; and is powered by the 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor paired with 3GB RAM and Mali-T720 GPU. The smartphone offers 16GB of internal storage with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 64GB).

As for the camera, the Zopo Color X 5.5 sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with LED flash support as well. There is also a beauty mode in the camera app to enhance selfies further. The smartphone packs a 2500mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 300 hours of standby time and 6 hours of talk time.

The Zopo Color X 5.5 measures 155x77.8x8.7mm, and weighs about 166 grams. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS. The Color X 5.5 comes with what Zopo calls the "One Button Access" feature that allows the Home Button to perform various functions. A slight tap will unlock, one tap will take you one step back, double tap will return to home, and a long tap will open recently used apps. The company is also offering a one-year replacement warranty on the phone, in case of any hardware failure.

Zopo Color X 5.5

Zopo Color X 5.5

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.3GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

8-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2500mAh
Tags: Zopo, Zopo Color X 5.5 Features, Zopo Color X 5.5 Specifications, Zopo Color X 5.5 Price, Android, Mobiles
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus With Fingerprint Scanner, Android 7.0 Nougat Reportedly Launched
2.5 Million IoT Devices Affected by Mirai Botnet in Q4 2016: McAfee
VIVO V5
Zopo Color X 5.5 Launched in India: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VIVO V5
TRENDING
  1. Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer Is Summer Surprise Offer by Another Name
  2. Xiaomi Mi 6 Price Leaked, Launch Date Officially Announced
  3. BSNL's Rs. 249 Plan Offers Up to 300GB Data per Month, Free Night Calls
  4. Samsung Flipkart Smartphone Sale Sees Discounts on Galaxy On Nxt and More
  5. How to Get Jio Summer Surprise Offer Even Now
  6. OnePlus 5 Tipped to Sport 8GB of RAM, Snapdragon 835 SoC
  7. Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus With 12-Megapixel Camera Reportedly Launched
  8. iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus Red Special Edition Go Up for Pre-Orders in India
  9. Reliance Jio Hearing on Free Services Deferred by TDSAT to April 20
  10. HTC U Ultra, Desire 10 Pro Price Cut in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.