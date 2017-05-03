Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Zopo Color M5 With 4G VoLTE, Wide Regional Language Support Launched at Rs. 5,999

  hindi
03 May 2017
Zopo Color M5 With 4G VoLTE, Wide Regional Language Support Launched at Rs. 5,999

Highlights

  • Zopo Color M5 is priced at Rs. 5,999
  • It supports 4G VoLTE
  • Supports over 25 Indian regional languages

Zopo last month launched the Color M4 and has already announced the successor to it with the Color M5. The newest addition to the 'Color' series supports 4G VoLTE and is priced at Rs. 5,999. The smartphone is now available in the country through major offline retailers, Zopo says, in Peach, Matte White, Caribbean Blue, Indigo, and Charcoal Black colour options.

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Zopo Color M5 smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow and sports a 5-inch FWVGA (480x854 pixels) display. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737M SoC coupled with ARM Mali-T720 GPU and 1GB of RAM. You also get 16GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card slot (up to 64GB).

Optics on the Zopo Color M5 include a 5-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and LED flash and a 2-megapixel front camera with a face beauty mode. The smartphone offers 1080p high-res video playback and video recording at 720p. Some additional camera features include panorama mode, geo-tagging, smile shot mode, continuous shot mode, and time lapse video.

Connectivity options for the Zopo Color M5 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS, and Bluetooth 4.0, to name a few. Sensors include accelerometer, light sensor, and proximity sensor. The smartphone measures 143.7x71x9.7mm and weighs 142 grams. The back panel features a textured design and houses a 2100mAh battery.

The Zopo Color M5 comes with some preloaded apps like Zopo Care and Zopo Worlds well as a multilingual keyboard that supports over 25 Indian languages. Additionally, the company will also provide a one-year replacement warranty along with the smartphone.

Zopo Color M5

Zopo Color M5

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

quad-core

Front Camera

2-megapixel

Resolution

480x854 pixels

RAM

1GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

5-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2100mAh

Sanket Vijayasarathy

Zopo Color M5 With 4G VoLTE, Wide Regional Language Support Launched at Rs. 5,999
 
 

