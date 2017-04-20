Zopo Color M4 With 4G VoLTE Support Launched at Rs. 4,999

After the Zopo Color X 5.5, the company has expanded its Color series further and has launched the Color M4 in India at an event in Lucknow. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 4,999, and will be available in all major offline retail showrooms from Tuesday, April 25 onwards. The Zopo Color M4’s big highlight is its 4G VoLTE capability.

Design wise, the smartphone sports a plastic textured back in various colour options – Peach, Matte White, Indigo, Charcoal Black, and Caribbean Blue. The volume and power buttons are housed on the right edge, and the speakers are situated at the back of the device. The Zopo Color M4 sports a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack as well.

Coming to the specifications, the Zopo Color M4 runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and supports dual-SIM card slots (Micro + Regular). It features a 4-inch (480x800 pixels) IPS display with 233ppi pixel density. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT6737M quad-core processor with ARM Mali T720-MP1 650MHz GPU and 1GB of RAM. The device offers 16GB of internal storage, with the option to expand further with the help of a microSD card slot (up to 64GB).

As for camera, the Zopo Color M4 sports a 5-megapixel rear CMOS sensor with fixed focus, LED flash, and support for 720p video recording and 1080p video playback. At the front, there is a 2-megapixel camera with fixed focus for selfies and video chats. It packs a 1450mAh battery, and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11/a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, 4G VoLTE, and FM radio.

Speaking on the occasion, Sandeep Tomar, National Business Manager, ZOPO India, said in a statement, “Lucknow launch marks the entry of ZOPO in the east region of UP. It has a total of 47 districts where we have appointed 34 distributors with 34 service centres in it. The Channel is well established and functioning now. This new model, the Color M4 will be big hit, as there is no competition present at this price for the same specifications. A high standard VoLTE product is offered by no other international brand in India at the same price. We are looking to increase our volumes from this model and target a segment which no other international smartphone brand has touched so far. By this, the consumers will avail a fast and affordable mobile internet experience that will democratize 4GVoLTE usage in the country.”

The Zopo Color M4’s dimensions measure at 125.5mm x 64.0mm x 10.6mm, and the smartphone weighs 114 grams. It also comes with 365 days replacement warranty, and if there is hardware failure within one year of its purchase, there is also a replacement facility at the service centres.