Zen Cinemax 4G with VoLTE Support, 5.5-inch Display Launched at Rs. 6,390

Zen Mobile on Tuesday launched a new smartphone in its Zeneration 4G portfolio in India - the Cinemax 4G priced at Rs. 6,190. The smartphone comes bundled with a Reliance Jio SIM with access to the Jio Happy New Year Offer. Just like with its Zen Cinemax Click smartphone, the company is also bundling a protection kit and one-time screen replacement within the first six months. The smartphone will be made available from Thursday in Champaign and Rose Gold colours through both online and offline channels.

The dual-SIM Zen Cinemax 4G runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow and sports a 5.5-inch FWVGA display. It is powered by a quad-core processor (unspecified) coupled with 2GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the smartphone comes with a 5-megapixel rear autofocus camera with flash and a 5-megapixel camera at the front for taking selfies.

The Cinemax 4G comes with 16GB of built-in storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 32GB). In terms of connectivity, the Cinemax 4G offers options like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, apart from 4G VoLTE support. The smartphone houses a 2900mAh battery that offers up to 30 hours of standby time.

Just like Cinemax Click, Cinemax 4G also comes with the Swalekh multi-lingual keyboard with support for 22 regional languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu, Gujrati, Tamil, Telugu, and Marathi. "It has Language lock feature - which allows the user to choose the language right from the main screen," the company said in its release.

Commenting on the launch, Sanjay Kalirona, CEO at Zen Mobile, said, "India is becoming a digital economy, and embracing 4G technology at a fast pace. With the launch of Cinemax 4G, we aim to offer a perfect combination of high end features and a fast 4G experience at a great value to consumers across Tier II and Tier III markets".

"We at Zen mobile believe that our Zeneration 4G series will play a role in helping the country realize its digital agenda as we are offering it at an affordable price to encourage mass adoption, especially in Tier I and II towns. We will continue to strengthen our 4G portfolio in 2017 and focus on launching exciting new devices at the most competitive price points," he added.