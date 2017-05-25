Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Zen Admire Sense With 4G VoLTE, Fingerprint Sensor Launched at Rs. 5,999

 
25 May 2017
Zen Admire Sense With 4G VoLTE, Fingerprint Sensor Launched at Rs. 5,999

Highlights

  • Zen Admire Sense packs a 2300mAh battery
  • It runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow
  • It comes with an AI application called Niki

Indian smartphone manufacturer Zen Mobile has launched the Admire Sense smartphone in India. The big highlights of the smartphone are touted to be the fingerprint sensor, the 4G VoLTE support, digital assistant app, and its sleek design aesthetic. The Zen Admire Sense is priced at a budgeted Rs. 5,999 and will be available with partnered dealers across the country.

The Zen Admire Sense looks sleek, and will be available in Blue and Champagne Gold colour variants. The fingerprint scanner and the speaker are situated at the back of the smartphone, while the capacitive navigation buttons sit below the display. The power and volume keys both sit on the right edge of the smartphone.

The Admire Sense runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and supports single-SIM. There’s a 5-inch FWVGA (480x854 pixels) display, and the smartphone is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor paired with 1GB of RAM. As for internal storage, the smartphone offers 8GB of storage that is further expandable via microSD card (up to 32GB).

Coming to the camera, the Zen Admire Sense sports a 5-megapixel front and back camera. The rear camera supports autofocus and flash. The camera comes equipped with features like Vistoso that allows users to print their favourite images on T-Shirts and mugs and Fashin feature that helps user find the perfect apparel and clothing online by just clicking on the picture. The smartphone packs 2300mAh battery, and comes with Niki AI – a pre-installed application which enables conversational commerce on the phone and avail crucial services such as mobile recharges and bill payments; cab, bus and hotel bookings; events and movie ticketing; food ordering; home services and nearby search, all by simply chatting with Niki. The Zen Admire Sense also supports multiple languages.

Commenting on the launch, Deepesh Gupta, CEO, Zen Mobile, said, “At Zen Mobile, we believe in redefining the smartphone experience and addressing the evolving needs of consumers in Tier II and Tier III markets. With the launch of Admire Sense, we aim to offer a rich and premium experience at an affordable price point. Going forward, we will continue to innovate and introduce best in class 4G smartphones for the consumers.”

Redmi Note 4
