Zen Admire Joy Budget Smartphone With 4G VoLTE Support Launched at Rs. 3,777

 
09 May 2017
Zen Admire Joy Budget Smartphone With 4G VoLTE Support Launched at Rs. 3,777

Domestic smartphone manufacturer Zen Mobile on Tuesday announced the launch of its Admire Joy smartphone exclusively via online marketplace Shopclues. Priced at Rs. 3,777, the smartphone is already available for purchase on the e-commerce site, which states an MRP of Rs. 4,499. The highlight of the smartphone at its price is its support for 4G VoLTE.

"Strengthening our 4G portfolio in 2017 is going to be our key focus area and our partnership with Shopclues will help us to increase our footprints in the fastest growing online business," Deepesh Gupta, CEO, Zen Mobile, said in a statement.

The Zen Admire Joy is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It sports a 5-inch FWVGA (480x854 pixels) display, and is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor that's coupled with 768MB of RAM. . As far as the cameras are concerned, the Zen Admire Joy packs a 5-megapixel primary camera on the rear with flash and face detection, apart from a 2-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

The phone bears 8GB of internal storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 32GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. It runs on a 2000mAh non removable battery that's rated to deliver up to 7.5 hours of talk time and up to 30 hours of standby time.

Zen Admire Joy

Zen Admire Joy

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.3GHz quad-core

Front Camera

2-megapixel

Resolution

480x854 pixels

RAM

768MB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

8GB

Rear Camera

5-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2000mAh

Redmi Note 4
