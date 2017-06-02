Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Yu Yureka Black vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Moto G5 vs Coolpad Note 5 Lite: Price and Specifications Compared

 
02 June 2017
Yu Yureka Black vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Moto G5 vs Coolpad Note 5 Lite: Price and Specifications Compared

Highlights

  • The Yu Yureka Black is priced at Rs. 8,999
  • The Redmi 4 is the cheapest at Rs. 6,999
  • The Moto G5 runs on Android Nougat out-of-the-box

Micromax's Yu Televentures on Thursday launched the Yu Yureka Black smartphone at Rs. 8,999. The handset is essentially a reboot of the Yureka that was launched back in 2014. The new version comes in an all new Black colour variant with some updated specifications and given its budget price tag, we compare the smartphone with the Xiaomi Redmi 4, Moto G5, and Coolpad Note 5 Lite, which fall under the price segment. Notably, the Moto G5 is significantly more expensive, but has very similar specifications.

Yu Yureka Black vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Moto G5 vs Coolpad Note 5 Lite: Specifications compared

The Yu Yureka Black features an all-metal build and features a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. In comparison, the Moto G5 sports a similar 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display, while the Redmi 4 and Coolpad Note 5 Lite both offer a 5-inch HD (720x1280) displays.

While the Yu Yureka Black only offers a single RAM option of 4GB, the Redmi 4 comes in three RAM options of 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB, while the Moto G5 and Coolpad Note 5 Lite are offered with 3GB of RAM.

The Moto G5 is also similar to the Yureka Black with a 1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor. The Redmi 4 gets a marginally better 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC, while the Coolpad Note 5 Lite is powered by a 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735CP SoC.

Coming to the camera specifications, the Yu Yureka Black sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED flash and an 8-megapixel front camera with flash similar to the Coolpad Note 5 Lite. In comparison, the Moto G5 and Redmi 4 also get a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, but they offer only 5-megapixel front-facing cameras.

When it comes to battery, the Redmi 4 offers the biggest at 4100mAh, while the Yureka Black, Moto G5, and Coolpad Note 5 Lite pack 3000mAh, 2800mAh, and 2500mAh batteries, respectively.

The Yu Yureka Black and Redmi 4 run on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the Coolpad Note 5 Lite was launched running Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Cool UI 6.0, while the Moto G5 is the only one among them to run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Yu Yureka Black vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Moto G5 vs Coolpad Note 5 Lite: Price compared

Given the specifications of the smartphones, the Xiaomi Redmi 4 (Review) is priced the cheapest at Rs. 6,999, while the Coolpad Note 5 Lite (Review) was launched at Rs. 8,199, the Yu Yureka Black at Rs. 8,999 and the Moto G5 (Review) being the highest at Rs. 11,999. The Redmi 4's pricing has proved successful so far as it recently registered a milestone, selling 250,000 units in eight minutes in its first sale.

However, the Yu Yureka Black, Moto G5 and Coolpad Note 5 Lite offer a more premium design with metal casings that Redmi 4 does not offer. So if you're looking for a budget smartphone with a premium design, you should consider these smartphones. But if one is looking purely at a price point given the specifications then the Redmi 4 looks like a clear winner here.

You can take a look below for a detailed comparison of the Yu Yureka Black, Xiaomi Redmi 4, Moto G5, and Coolpad Note 5 Lite to see which smartphone looks better in this price range, at least on paper.

Yu Yureka Black vs Coolpad Note 5 Lite vs Motorola Moto G5 vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 comparison

 
Yu Yureka Black
Coolpad Note 5 Lite
Motorola Moto G5
Xiaomi Redmi 4
  Compare Yu Yureka Black Compare Coolpad Note 5 Lite Compare Motorola Moto G5 Compare Xiaomi Redmi 4
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for money Rating-
General
Release dateJune 2017March 2017February 2017November 2016
Dimensions (mm)-145.30 x 72.30 x 8.70144.30 x 73.00 x 9.50139.30 x 69.90 x 8.65
Weight (g)-148.00145.00150.00
Battery capacity (mAh)3000250028004100
Removable batteryNoNoYesNo
ColoursBlackGrey, GoldLunar Grey, Fine GoldGold, Black
Display
Screen size (inches)5.005.005.005.00
Resolution1080x1920 pixels720x1280 pixels1080x1920 pixels720x1280 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)-294441296
Hardware
Processor1.4GHz octa-core1GHz quad-core1.4GHz octa-core1.4GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 430MediaTek MT6735Qualcomm Snapdragon 430Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
RAM4GB3GB3GB3GB
Internal storage32GB16GB16GB32GB
Expandable storageYesYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)6464128128
Camera
Rear camera13-megapixel13-megapixel13-megapixel13-megapixel
FlashYesYesYesYes
Front camera8-megapixel8-megapixel5-megapixel5-megapixel
Software
Operating SystemAndroid 6.0Android 6.0Android 7.0Android 6.0.1
Skin-CoolUI 8.0-MIUI 8
Connectivity
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 b/g/n802.11 b/g/n802.11 a/b/g/n802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothYesYes, v 4.00Yes, v 4.20Yes, v 4.10
NFCNoNoNoNo
Number of SIMs2222
SIM1
SIM TypeMicro-SIM-Nano-SIMMicro-SIM
4G/LTEYesYesYesYes
SIM2
SIM TypeMicro-SIM-Nano-SIMMicro-SIM
4G/LTEYesYesYesYes
Sensors
Compass/ MagnetometerNoNoNoYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYesYes
GyroscopeNoNoYesYes
BarometerNoNoNoNo
Temperature sensorNoNoNoNo
Yu Yureka Black

Yu Yureka Black

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Xiaomi Redmi 4

Xiaomi Redmi 4

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Compact body
  • Solid battery performance
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Hybrid dual-SIM
  • Limited availability
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 4 review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh
Motorola Moto G5

Motorola Moto G5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Light and easy to grip
  • Stock Android Nougat
  • Decent camera
  • Image backups via Google Photos for two years
  • Bad
  • Heating issues
  • Average battery performance
Read detailed Motorola Moto G5 review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2800mAh
Coolpad Note 5 Lite

Coolpad Note 5 Lite

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Good looks and build quality
  • 3GB of RAM
  • Bad
  • Weak processor
  • Average camera quality
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Coolpad Note 5 Lite review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1GHz quad-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2500mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Micromax, Yu Yureka Black, Xiaomi, Redmi 4, Motorola, Moto G5, Coolpad, Coolpad Note 5 Lite, Mobiles, Android, Comparison
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

Yu Yureka Black vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Moto G5 vs Coolpad Note 5 Lite: Price and Specifications Compared
 
 

