Micromax's Yu Televentures on Thursday launched the Yu Yureka Black smartphone at Rs. 8,999. The handset is essentially a reboot of the Yureka that was launched back in 2014. The new version comes in an all new Black colour variant with some updated specifications and given its budget price tag, we compare the smartphone with the Xiaomi Redmi 4, Moto G5, and Coolpad Note 5 Lite, which fall under the price segment. Notably, the Moto G5 is significantly more expensive, but has very similar specifications.

Yu Yureka Black vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Moto G5 vs Coolpad Note 5 Lite: Specifications compared

The Yu Yureka Black features an all-metal build and features a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. In comparison, the Moto G5 sports a similar 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display, while the Redmi 4 and Coolpad Note 5 Lite both offer a 5-inch HD (720x1280) displays.

While the Yu Yureka Black only offers a single RAM option of 4GB, the Redmi 4 comes in three RAM options of 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB, while the Moto G5 and Coolpad Note 5 Lite are offered with 3GB of RAM.

The Moto G5 is also similar to the Yureka Black with a 1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor. The Redmi 4 gets a marginally better 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC, while the Coolpad Note 5 Lite is powered by a 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735CP SoC.

Coming to the camera specifications, the Yu Yureka Black sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED flash and an 8-megapixel front camera with flash similar to the Coolpad Note 5 Lite. In comparison, the Moto G5 and Redmi 4 also get a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, but they offer only 5-megapixel front-facing cameras.

When it comes to battery, the Redmi 4 offers the biggest at 4100mAh, while the Yureka Black, Moto G5, and Coolpad Note 5 Lite pack 3000mAh, 2800mAh, and 2500mAh batteries, respectively.

The Yu Yureka Black and Redmi 4 run on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the Coolpad Note 5 Lite was launched running Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Cool UI 6.0, while the Moto G5 is the only one among them to run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Yu Yureka Black vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Moto G5 vs Coolpad Note 5 Lite: Price compared

Given the specifications of the smartphones, the Xiaomi Redmi 4 (Review) is priced the cheapest at Rs. 6,999, while the Coolpad Note 5 Lite (Review) was launched at Rs. 8,199, the Yu Yureka Black at Rs. 8,999 and the Moto G5 (Review) being the highest at Rs. 11,999. The Redmi 4's pricing has proved successful so far as it recently registered a milestone, selling 250,000 units in eight minutes in its first sale.

However, the Yu Yureka Black, Moto G5 and Coolpad Note 5 Lite offer a more premium design with metal casings that Redmi 4 does not offer. So if you're looking for a budget smartphone with a premium design, you should consider these smartphones. But if one is looking purely at a price point given the specifications then the Redmi 4 looks like a clear winner here.

You can take a look below for a detailed comparison of the Yu Yureka Black, Xiaomi Redmi 4, Moto G5, and Coolpad Note 5 Lite to see which smartphone looks better in this price range, at least on paper.