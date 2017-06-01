Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Yu Yureka Black Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Release Date, Features, and More

  hindi
01 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Yu Yureka Black Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Release Date, Features, and More

Highlights

  • Yu Yureka Black is priced in India at Rs. 8,999
  • It will be available from next week in India via Flipkart
  • The new Yu Yureka Black is powered by a Snapdragon 430 SoC

Micromax's Yu Televentures, after a brief sabbatical, has launched the Yu Yureka Black smartphone in India. Yu Yureka Black price in India is Rs. 8,999, and at that price point, will be taking on some popular smartphones in the same segment including Xiaomi Redmi 4 and Coolpad Note 3 Lite. The new smartphone will be going on sale exclusively via Flipkart starting midnight, June 6, in Chrome Black and Matte Black colour variants. 

 

Yu Yureka Black specifications

The all-metal Yu Yureka Black features a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. The Yu Yureka Black packs 32GB storage and supports expandable storage via microSD card (up to 64GB).

It sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED flash. There's also an 8-megapixel front camera on board with flash. The Yu Yureka Black packs 3000mAh non-removable battery. Running Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the handset features the company's skin on top. The smartphone features a fingerprint scanner embedded on the home button.

For connectivity, the Yu Yureka Plus supports 4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Micro-USB, and GPS. Sensors on board the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.

yu yureka black back gadgets 360 yu

Yu Yureka Black software features

Though it runs the dated Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the Yu Yureka Black packs a few software features. These include an ability to easily take and save screenshots by sliding three fingers; a one-handed-mode; ability to take full page screenshots; double tap screen to unlock device; and double tap home button to lock the phone.

In addition, you can flip the Yu Yureka Black to mute it when you are getting an incoming call; lift phone to call a contact; flip the phone to snooze an alarm; and more.

"With Yu Yureka Black, we are targeting these consumers who believe that the phones should be a reflection of their personality and are looking for smartphones which is not just strong in the hardware front but are aesthetically great looking as well," Shubhodip Pal, Chief Marketing and Chief Commercial Officer, Micromax Informatics, said on the launch of the smartphone.

Yu Yureka Black

Yu Yureka Black

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Yu, Mobiles, Android, Yu Televentues, Yu Yureka Black Price, Yu Yureka Black Price in India, Yu Yureka Black Specifications, Micromax, India
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 10 With Harman Kardon Tuned Speakers Launched
Google's Waze Expands Carpooling Service Across California
Redmi Note 4
Yu Yureka Black Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Release Date, Features, and More
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

VIVO Y53
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 5 to Be 'Slimmest Flagship', June 15 Launch Date Leaked Again
  2. Nokia 3310 (2017) Review
  3. Sony Xperia XZ Premium With Snapdragon 835, 960fps camera Comes to India
  4. Yu Yureka Black With 4G VoLTE Support, Front Flash Launched at Rs. 8,999
  5. Molecular Black Hole Created Using World's Most Powerful Laser
  6. Adobe Scan App With Text Recognition Launched for Android and iOS
  7. Moto Z2 Play Looks Set to Launch in Select Markets
  8. India's Internet Trends, From Mary Meeker's 2017 Report
  9. Nokia 3310 Back in Stock in India, Says HMD Global
  10. How to Apply for CBSE Class 12 Marks Verification Online
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.