Micromax's Yu Televentures, after a brief sabbatical, has launched the Yu Yureka Black smartphone in India. Yu Yureka Black price in India is Rs. 8,999, and at that price point, will be taking on some popular smartphones in the same segment including Xiaomi Redmi 4 and Coolpad Note 3 Lite. The new smartphone will be going on sale exclusively via Flipkart starting midnight, June 6, in Chrome Black and Matte Black colour variants.

Yu Yureka Black specifications

The all-metal Yu Yureka Black features a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. The Yu Yureka Black packs 32GB storage and supports expandable storage via microSD card (up to 64GB).

It sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED flash. There's also an 8-megapixel front camera on board with flash. The Yu Yureka Black packs 3000mAh non-removable battery. Running Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the handset features the company's skin on top. The smartphone features a fingerprint scanner embedded on the home button.

For connectivity, the Yu Yureka Plus supports 4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Micro-USB, and GPS. Sensors on board the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.

Yu Yureka Black software features

Though it runs the dated Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the Yu Yureka Black packs a few software features. These include an ability to easily take and save screenshots by sliding three fingers; a one-handed-mode; ability to take full page screenshots; double tap screen to unlock device; and double tap home button to lock the phone.

In addition, you can flip the Yu Yureka Black to mute it when you are getting an incoming call; lift phone to call a contact; flip the phone to snooze an alarm; and more.

"With Yu Yureka Black, we are targeting these consumers who believe that the phones should be a reflection of their personality and are looking for smartphones which is not just strong in the hardware front but are aesthetically great looking as well," Shubhodip Pal, Chief Marketing and Chief Commercial Officer, Micromax Informatics, said on the launch of the smartphone.