Yu Yureka Black Goes on Sale in India via Flipkart

 
06 June 2017
Highlights

  • The new Yu Yureka is powered by a Snapdragon 430 SoC
  • It is available to buy via Flipkart
  • Yu Yureka Black price in India is Rs. 8,999

The Yu Yureka Black has gone on sale in India via Flipkart from Tuesday. The Yureka Black is the latest offering from Micromax's Yu Televentures, the first smartphone from its stables in more than six months.

The smartphone was launched in Chrome Black and Matte Black colour variants. The Yu Yureka Black price in India is Rs. 8,999, and it competes with the Xiaomi Redmi 4 and Coolpad Note 3 Lite.

Though it runs the dated Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the Yu Yureka Black packs a few software features. These include an ability to easily take and save screenshots by sliding three fingers; a one-handed-mode; ability to take full page screenshots; double tap screen to unlock device; and double tap home button to lock the phone. You can also flip the Yu Yureka Black to mute it when you are getting an incoming call; lift phone to call a contact, and flip the phone to snooze an alarm.

 

The all-metal Yu Yureka Black features a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. The Yu Yureka Black packs 32GB storage and supports expandable storage via microSD card (up to 64GB).

It sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED flash. There's also an 8-megapixel front camera on board with flash. The Yu Yureka Black packs 3000mAh non-removable battery. Running Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the handset features the company's skin on top. The smartphone bears a fingerprint scanner embedded on the home button. For connectivity, the Yu Yureka Black supports 4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Micro-USB, and GPS. Sensors on board the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.

