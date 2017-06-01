Yu Televentures, the Micromax subsidiary that has been largely silent since August last year, is set to launch a new smartphone in India on Thursday. Called the Yu Yureka Black, the smartphone has been confirmed by the company to be a brand new model and not just a Black colour variant of the Yu Yureka.

The Yu Yureka was launched back in December 2014, thus Micromax's decision to completely revamp the smartphone instead of relaunching it with dated specifications makes sense. Earlier this week, Yu Televentures confirmed the smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart, and the first sale appears set for Thurday itself.

Not many details about the new Yu Yureka Black have been revealed by the company.We can expect the new Yureka Black to be refreshed version of the original smartphone, which was launched in 2014. We can expect bump in specifications as well as design apart from some software enhancements from the company.

Official teasers have so far confirmed that the phone will feature a metal body and will have a slight bump for the primary camera at the back. Yu Yureka Black is likely to be available only in a Black matte finish considering the Black colour is a highlight of the handset. We can expect the Yureka Black to house a fingerprint scanner at the front.

To recall, the last two smartphones launched under Yu brand were the Yunique Plus and Yureka S. The smartphones were launched in August last year. The Yunique Plus was launched at Rs. 6,999, while the Yu Yureka S at Rs. 12,999.