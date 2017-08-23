Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Yu Yureka Black Starts Receiving Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update

 
23 August 2017
Yu Yureka Black Starts Receiving Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update

Highlights

  • The smartphone was launched in India back in June
  • Yu Yureka Black is powered by Snapdragon 430 SoC
  • The handset packs 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display

Yu Mobiles, wholly owned subsidiary of Micromax Informatics, on Wednesday announced that it has started rolling out the Android 7.1.1 Nougat for Yu Yureka Black smartphone. To recall, Yu Yureka Black runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box and at the handset's launch, the company promised the update to Android Nougat.

In order to get the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update on Yu Yureka Black, users need to head to Settings > About Phone > Software Update and then download and install the latest update. The Android 7.1.1 Nougat update in general brings features such as app shortcuts, support for circular app icons, keyboard image insertion, new emojis, and more.

To recall, Yu Yureka Black was launched in India at Rs. 8,999 back in June. The smartphone sports a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display covered with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The Yu Yureka Black is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. The handset comes with 32GB of built-in storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 64GB).

In terms of optics, the Yu Yureka Black comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED flash. At front, there is an 8-megapixel camera with flash support. The Yu Yureka Black houses a 3000mAh non-removable battery. The smartphone features a fingerprint scanner embedded on the home button. The Yu Yureka Black offers connectivity options including 4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Micro-USB, and GPS.

