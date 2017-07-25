Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Yu Yunique 2 With Truecaller Integration Launched in India: Price, Specifications

  hindi
25 July 2017
Yu Yunique 2 With Truecaller Integration Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • Yu Yunique 2 price in India is Rs. 5,999
  • It will go on sale in India on Thursday
  • It is exclusively available via Flipkart

Micromax subsidiary Yu Televentures on Tuesday launched the Yu Yunique 2 smartphone, something that it has been teasing since last week. The revamped version of its Yunique smartphone, the Yunique 2 has Truecaller integration – which gives caller ID and spam protections features – as its main USP. Other highlights include Corning Gorilla Glass 3, 4G VoLTE support, Android 7.0 Nougat, a 13-megapixel rear camera, and a budget price as its USPs. The Yu Yunique 2 will go on sale from Thursday exclusively via Flipkart.

Speaking on the launch of the Yu Yunique 2, and its Truecaller integration, Shubhodip Pal, Chief Marketing and Chief Commercial Officer, Micromax and YU, said, “We are super excited to partner with Flipkart and integrate a true dialer experience through Truecaller. These partnerships will not only help us reach out to the young hyper social consumers but also deliver greater value, a core thought for YU mobiles that resonates across our range of smartphones available in the market.”

yu yunique 2 coal black Yu Yunique 2

Yu Yunique 2 price in India, availability

Yu Yunique 2 price in India has been set at Rs. 5,999, and the smartphone will go on sale at 12pm IST on Thursday, July 27 in Champagne and Coal Black colour variants. It will be exclusively available via Flipkart. Launch offers are currently not known.

Yu Yunique 2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Micro) Yu Yunique 2 runs Android 7.0 Nougat, and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Yu Yunique 2 bears a 13-megapixel rear camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel front camera. It sports 16GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 64GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. It runs on a 2500mAh battery, measures 145x72.7x9.15mm, and weighs 159 grams.

Yu Televentures is touting the metal back and premium styling of the Yu Yunique 2. As we mentioned, the Truecaller integration is its main USP, and with Yu boasting of the built-in caller ID and spam detection, for dialing and messaging.

Yu Yunique 2

Yu Yunique 2

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.3GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2500mAh
