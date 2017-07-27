Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Yu Yunique 2 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today, via Flipkart

27 July 2017
Highlights

  • Yu Yunique 2 price in India has been set at Rs. 5,999
  • Yu Yunique 2 will go on sale via Flipkart at 12pm IST
  • It will be available in two colour variants

Yu Yunique 2, the latest smartphone launched by Micromax subsidiary Yu Televentures, will go on sale for the first time in the country on Thursday. To recall, the smartphone had been launched in India earlier this week, and it will become available to buy at 12pm IST on Flipkart. It will be made available in Champagne and Coal Black colour variants. The smartphone features Truecaller integration, its highlight feature, apart from 4G VoLTE support, Android 7.0 Nougat, and a 13-megapixel rear camera at its price.

Yu Yunique 2 price in India

Yu Yunique 2 price in India has been set at Rs. 5,999, and it will be available in only one RAM/ storage variant - 2GB RAM, 16GB inbuilt storage. As we mentioned and the smartphone will go on sale at 12pm IST via Flipkart, and only be available in Champagne and Coal Black colour variants. Flipkart doesn't appear to be providing any launch offers, but buyers will be able to avail 5 percent discount when using Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

Yu Yunique 2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Micro) Yu Yunique 2 runs Android 7.0 Nougat, and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Yu Yunique 2 bears a 13-megapixel rear camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel front camera. It sports 16GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 64GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. It runs on a 2500mAh battery, measures 145x72.7x9.15mm, and weighs 159 grams.

Yu Televentures is touting the metal back and premium styling of the Yu Yunique 2. As we mentioned, the Truecaller integration is its main USP, with Yu boasting of the built-in caller ID and spam detection, for dialling and messaging.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

