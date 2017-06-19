Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Yota 3 Dual-Screen Smartphone With $350 Price Tag Announced, Specifications and Release Date Leaked

 
19 June 2017
Yota 3 Dual-Screen Smartphone With $350 Price Tag Announced, Specifications and Release Date Leaked

Highlights

  • Yota 3 will be the third dual-screen smartphone from the company
  • Smartphone's price will start from $350, company has confirmed
  • Separately, release date and specifications of the phone leaked

YotaPhone, the smartphone which is popular for its dual-display feature, is all set to get the third iteration later this year. Reports out from Russia have claimed that the third smartphone from Yota Devices, dubbed Yota 3, will launch later this year, and will start at $350 (roughly Rs. 22,500) for 64GB model and $450 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the variant with 128GB storage.

Engadget reports that the third phone is being manufactured by Baoli Yota, which is joint venture of investor Baoli (formerly known as Rex) and manufacturer Coolpad. The publication has also received details about the specifications that hint that the Yota 3 will feature the popular mid-range SoC, Snapdragon 625. Other specifications of the Yota 3 could include 5.5-inch full-HD AMOLED display at the front, and a 5.2-inch HD E-ink touchscreen at the back. There will be a fingerprint scanner at the front, and Yota 3 is said to run on Android Nougat. Other rumoured specifications of the Yota 3 include dual-SIM support, 4GB RAM, 12-megapixel rear camera with dual LED flash, 13-megapixel front camera, 3200mAh battery, and a USB Type-C port. The leak also hints that the Yota 3 will miss out the 3.5mm audio jack as well, and the USB Type-C will handle the audio output.

A Russian report adds that the Yota 3 will start shipping in China from September.

The company has launched two smartphones thus far. The first generation YotaPhone was unveiled back in the beginning of 2013 though it started shipping only by December that year. The company upgraded its original dual-screen smartphone at MWC 2014 with the next-generation YotaPhone aka YotaPhone 2.

Yota Devices Yota 3

Yota Devices Yota 3

Display

5.50-inch

Front Camera

13-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3200mAh

Tags: Yota Devices, Yota 3, Yota 3 Price, Yota 3 Specifications
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Redmi Note 4
Yota 3 Dual-Screen Smartphone With $350 Price Tag Announced, Specifications and Release Date Leaked
 
 

