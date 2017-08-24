Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

YotaPhone 3 With Dual Displays Launched, Snapdragon 625 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

 
24 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
YotaPhone 3 With Dual Displays Launched, Snapdragon 625 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • The smartphone runs YotaOS 3.0 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat
  • The phone has been launched in two storage variants
  • It packs 4GB of RAM

YotaPhone 3, previously rumoured to be dubbed Yota 3, has now been launched by Yota Devices in China and interestingly, the new smartphone comes with nearly identical features that were reported earlier this year. Just like the earlier report suggested, the YotaPhone 3 has been launched by the company in two storage variants, i.e. 64GB and 128GB.

The new dual-SIM smartphone from Yota Devices runs YotaOS 3.0 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and packs a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels display) at front and a 5.2-inch E-Ink display at its back. The new smartphone in the YotaPhone series is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the YotaPhone 3 comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera, with dual-tone flash support, and a 12-megapixel camera at front for taking selfies.

The smartphone houses a 3300mAh battery and comes with a USB Type-C port for charging. The 64 GB variant of YotaPhone 3 has been priced at CNY 2,398 (roughly Rs.), while the 128 GB model has been priced at CNY3,098 by the company, as pointed out in a report by GSMArena. JD.com will start taking pre-orders for the YotaPhone 3 from September 5 and the phone will then be released on September 18. Later, the phone will also made available for purchase through offline stores as well.

"The new version of the phone is addressed to an active young and primarily reading audience, so YOTA3 has several pre-installed applications for reading electronic books and a carefully selected library of classical and modern literature; The size of the pre-installed library is different for each of the smartphone modifications," the company said in a post about the launch.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: YotaPhone 3 Launch, YotaPhone 3 Specifications, YotaPhone 3 Features, YotaPhone 3, Mobiles, Android, Yota Devices
Fallout 4 VR, Skyrim VR, and Doom VFR Launch Dates Announced by Bethesda
YotaPhone 3 With Dual Displays Launched, Snapdragon 625 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Gionee A1
TRENDING
  1. Jio Phone Bookings Start at 5:30pm: How to Pre-Order Online and Offline
  2. India’s Crackdown on Chinese Technology Companies Gathering Pace
  3. Jio Phone Features, Specifications Revealed as Booking Process Draws Near
  4. Android 8.0 Oreo Update: Check When Your Phone Is Getting it
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Top 8 Features You Need to Know About
  6. iPhone 8 to Launch on September 12, 512GB Variant Expected: Reports
  7. Nokia 6 Review
  8. This Is How Much Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Will Cost Around the Globe
  9. Elon Musk Offers Sneak Peek of SpaceX Spacesuit on Instagram
  10. WhatsApp Coloured Text Status Now Rolling Out to Android and iPhone
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.