Xolo Era 2X With VoLTE Support Launched in India: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More

 
05 January 2017
Xolo, as teased earlier, unveiled its latest Era 2X smartphone on Thursday in India. The latest Xolo Era 2X will be available in 2GB of RAM and 3GB of RAM variants with both featuring 16GB inbuilt storage.

The Xolo Era 2X 2GB RAM variant has been priced at Rs. 6,666 while the 3GB RAM variant has been priced at Rs. 7,499. The smartphone will be available exclusively via Flipkart, an e-commerce website, starting Monday. It will be available in Latte Gold and Gunmetal colours. The Flipkart exclusive Era 2X will be available on sale from Monday, January 9 and comes with Jio New Year offer.

The Android 6.0 Marshmallow-based Xolo Era 2X features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display with a pixel density of 294ppi. It is powered by a 1.25GHz quad-core MediaTek (MTK6737) processor coupled with ARM Mali T720 MP1 GPU. The Era 2X smartphone supports VoLTE on both SIMs, which means it will work on the Reliance Jio Network. The handset supports expandable storage via microSD card (up to 32GB). It also comes with a fingerprint scanner which is located at the back.

The dual-SIM device sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 5P Largan Lens, f/2.0 aperture. The rear camera comes with Blue Glass Filter, Face Beauty, HDR, Panorama, Gesture Recognition, Voice Capture, Smile Shot, Face Detection, Self-Timer, and Time Lapse Video features. It also sports a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Connectivity options include GPRS/ EDGE, 3G, 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, and Micro-USB. The handset supports 4G speeds of up to 150Mbps for uploads and up to 50Mbps of download speeds. It is backed by a 2500mAh battery and measures 144x72.3x9.5mm.

The Xolo Era 2X predecessor, the Xolo Era 1X, was launched with a price tag of Rs. 4,999 last year.

Xolo Era 2X

Xolo Era 2X

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.25GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

8-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2500mAh

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

