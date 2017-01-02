Xolo Era 2X Set to Launch in India on Thursday

Xolo has sent out invites for a smartphone launch event on Thursday. The Indian mobile company is set to launch the new Era 2X on January 5 at an event in New Delhi.

The Xolo Era 2X is expected to be the successor of the Xolo Era 1X smartphone launched in September last year. There is little else that is known about the smartphone yet, but it is expected to be a Flipkart exclusive, just like its predecessor. In its invite, the company has highlighted the hashtag #TaptoLife, hinting that the smartphone will come with the Tap to Unlock feature.

The predecessor, the Xolo Era 1X, was launched with a price tag of Rs. 4,999, and the new Xolo Era 2X is also expected to be priced in the same vicinity. Just to recap, the Xolo Era 1X comes with VoLTE support, which means it works with the Reliance Jio network. It also packs a dual-LED front flash, a rare sight at this price.

As for the other specifications, the Xolo Era 1X features a 5-inch HD display, a 1.3GHz Spreadtrum SC9832A quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of inbuilt storage, an 8-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel selfie camera with dual-LED flash, and a 2500mAh battery (removable).

The last smartphone from Xolo was the Era 2 smartphone. It was priced at Rs. 4,499, and it came with 4G VoLTE support as well. Xolo sold this device exclusively via Snapdeal through the flash sale model initially. It was made available in Black, Nile Blue, and Pyramid Gold colour variants.

The Xolo Era 2 features a 5-inch HD display, a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB of internal storage, 5-megapixel rear camera, and 5-megapixel selfie camera with LED flash. The Xolo Era 2 packs a 2350mAh battery.