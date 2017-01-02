Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Xolo Era 2X Set to Launch in India on Thursday

 
02 January 2017
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
Xolo Era 2X Set to Launch in India on Thursday

Highlights

  • The successor of Xolo Era 1X is set to launch in India
  • The smartphone will be unveiled on January 5
  • It is expected to be a Flipkart exclusive

Xolo has sent out invites for a smartphone launch event on Thursday. The Indian mobile company is set to launch the new Era 2X on January 5 at an event in New Delhi.

The Xolo Era 2X is expected to be the successor of the Xolo Era 1X smartphone launched in September last year. There is little else that is known about the smartphone yet, but it is expected to be a Flipkart exclusive, just like its predecessor. In its invite, the company has highlighted the hashtag #TaptoLife, hinting that the smartphone will come with the Tap to Unlock feature.

The predecessor, the Xolo Era 1X, was launched with a price tag of Rs. 4,999, and the new Xolo Era 2X is also expected to be priced in the same vicinity. Just to recap, the Xolo Era 1X comes with VoLTE support, which means it works with the Reliance Jio network. It also packs a dual-LED front flash, a rare sight at this price.

As for the other specifications, the Xolo Era 1X features a 5-inch HD display, a 1.3GHz Spreadtrum SC9832A quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of inbuilt storage, an 8-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel selfie camera with dual-LED flash, and a 2500mAh battery (removable).

The last smartphone from Xolo was the Era 2 smartphone. It was priced at Rs. 4,499, and it came with 4G VoLTE support as well. Xolo sold this device exclusively via Snapdeal through the flash sale model initially. It was made available in Black, Nile Blue, and Pyramid Gold colour variants.

The Xolo Era 2 features a 5-inch HD display, a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB of internal storage, 5-megapixel rear camera, and 5-megapixel selfie camera with LED flash. The Xolo Era 2 packs a 2350mAh battery.

Tags: Xolo, Xolo Era 2X, Xolo Era 2X Features, Xolo Era 2X Launch, Xolo Era 2X India Launch, Mobiles, Android, Xolo Era 1X Successor, India
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Vivo V5 Plus India Launch Set for January 23
Micromax Canvas Mega 4G Q417
Xolo Era 2X Set to Launch in India on Thursday
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Micromax Canvas Mega 4G Q417
TRENDING
  1. BHIM Most Popular Android App Now in India: 10 Developments
  2. OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Finally Get Android 7.0 Nougat Update
  3. BSNL Unveils Plan With Unlimited Voice Calls to Any Network at Rs. 144
  4. What Is BHIM App and How Does It Work?
  5. Vivo V5 Plus Selfie-Focused Smartphone Coming to India on January 23
  6. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
  7. The Best Mobiles of 2016 Under Rs. 10,000
  8. BHIM App, Launched by PM Modi, Explained in 10 Points
  9. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 to Launch in Q1 2017, Report Claims
  10. Leaked Renders, Video Suggest Moto X (2017) Won't Support Moto Mods
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.