Xolo on Friday launched the 'Pro' variant of its Era 1X smartphone. Up for registrations on Snapdeal, the Xolo Era 1X Pro will be made available in its first sale at 12pm IST on Wednesday. Priced at Rs. 5,888, the highlight of the smartphone as per Xolo is its front dual-LED flash module. The Era 1X Pro will be sold in two colour variants - Black and Gold.

The dual-SIM Xolo Era 1X Pro sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, and is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. It sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, apart from a 5-megapixel front camera with dual-LED flash. The company is also touting smart camera features like time lapse videos, live photos, and beauty mode.

Connectivity options on the Xolo 1X Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, FM radio, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. It is powered by a 2500mAh battery.

The Xolo Era 1X Pro's predecessor was launched back in September last year. The Xolo Era 1X was priced at Rs. 4,999, and was initially made exclusively available on Flipkart.

The Era 1X also sported a dual-LED front flash module, and came with half the RAM (1GB) and inbuilt storage (8GB). Other specifications were similar. It also sports a 5-inch HD display, 4G VoLTE connectivity, an 8-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front camera, as well as a 2500mAh battery. It is powered by a 1.3GHz Speadtrum processor