Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Xiaomi's In-House Pinecone Processor to Launch on February 28

 
20 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi's In-House Pinecone Processor to Launch on February 28

Highlights

  • Xiaomi's in-house Pinecone processor confirmed to launch on February 28
  • Pinecone processor expected to debut on the Mi 5c
  • The new processor may be also used on the company's Mi 6

Chinese handset maker Xiaomi has confirmed that it will be launching its in-house Pinecone processor at an event on February 28. The company confirmed the launch event on Weibo. Xiaomi has been rumoured to be working on its in-house processor for quite some time.

According to the official invite, the Xiaomi Pinecone processor announcement event will kick off at 2pm China time (11:30am IST), and will be held at Beijing National Convention Center. Unfortunately, there is no word whether the event will be live-streamed by the company.

The Pinecone processor is widely expected to debut on the company's Mi 5c smartphone that has been making rounds on the Internet. An earlier report by the Wall Street Journal pointed out that Xiaomi is all set to take on the likes Apple, Samsung, and Huawei with its own in-house processors.

Earlier this month, the official page of Xiaomi's Pinecone processor went live on social networking site Weibo that seemingly confirmed the existence of the in-house processor from the company.

Notably, this is not the first time when Xiaomi will be trying its hands on a different processor other than Qualcomm or MediaTek as the company few years ago launched the Redmi 2A with a Leadcore chipset. Based on preliminary leaks, the Chinese company is rumoured launch two processor models - the Pinecone 1 with an octa-core Cortex-A53 CPU, and the Pinecone 2 with four Cortex-A73 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores. There's no clarity on the GPU, but the chip is expected to be made in the 10nm process.

The move to launch an in-house processor from Xiaomi could mean that the company may part ways from Qualcomm which has been a dominant supplier of chipsets in majority of Xiaomi handsets. We can expect Xiaomi to use the Pinecone processor on the company's upcoming flagship, Mi 6, as well.

xiaomi soc xiaomi

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

Tags: Xiaomi, Pinecone, Xiaomi mi 5c, Xiaomi Pinecone, Mobiles, Qualcomm
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

BharatQR Code Interoperable Payment Acceptance Solution Launched
Unboxed Mobiles
Xiaomi's In-House Pinecone Processor to Launch on February 28
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. Sony Xperia X Now Available With a Hefty Limited Discount in India
  2. Moto Smartphones Anniversary Sale on Flipkart From February 20 to 21
  3. Microsoft, Flipkart Announce Cloud Partnership in India
  4. Nokia 3310 Concept Video Shows What a Modern Avatar Could Look Like
  5. New Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi 5c Details Surface on the Internet
  6. Redmi Note 4 vs Honor 6X vs ZenFone 3S Max: Which One Should You Buy?
  7. Nokia's MWC 2017 Launch Event: Here's Everything We Know So Far
  8. Nokia 3310, Moto G5 Leaks, Reliance Jio 4G Speeds, and More This Week
  9. New Wireless Charging Method Could Transmit Power Like Wi-Fi
  10. Six Held in Indore for Selling Reliance Jio SIM Cards
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.