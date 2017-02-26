Xiaomi is set to unveil its Pinecone processors at an event on Tuesday. The company is expected to unveil two high-end processors, and running up to the launch, Xiaomi is doling out multiple teasers. The first one featured two-time World Memory Championships winner Wang Feng, and now the latest teaser shows how a Rubik's Cube champion finishes solving one in just 18 seconds.

The latest teaser (via Xiaomi Today) shows a boy solving a Rubik's Cube underwater in just 18 seconds, a monumental feat that indirectly boasts of the upcoming chips' capabilities. The company's earlier teaser also tried to hint at the processor's memory power with Feng doing an impossible memory challenge.

Xiaomi is heavily rumoured to announce two high-end chipsets at the event - the Pinecone V970 and V670 chipsets - with the former being the more premium one. The V970 is made with high-end 10nm process and its GPU comes with 12 cores. The GPU is Mali-G71, and the processor is a two-cluster setup with 4x Cortex-A73 and 4x Cortex-A53 cores. The Chinese company is reportedly working very closely with Samsung for the V970.

In comparison, the Pinecone V670 is tipped be made of the old 28nm process, a rather mediocre chipset that even lacks 1080p screen support. It will include an octa-core A53 processor and Mali-T860MP2 GPU.

The first smartphone to integrate the Pinecone processor is expected to be the Mi 5c smartphone that has been making rounds on the Internet. Xiaomi with its in-house processor will be all set to take on the likes Apple, Samsung, and Huawei - all of which use their in-house processors on devices.

Xiaomi is expected to release another teaser on Monday before the official launch. The official invite has revealed that Pinecone processor announcement event will kick off at 2pm China time (11:30am IST) on Tuesday, and will be held at Beijing National Convention Center.