Xiaomi's In-House Pinecone Processor Detailed Ahead of Next Week's Launch

 
23 February 2017
Highlights

  • Xiaomi's Tuesday event likely to see Pinecone V670 processor launch
  • Pinecone V670 processor said to be an octa-core processor
  • Xiaomi said to be also working on Pinecone V970 SoC

Xiaomi recently confirmed that its in-house Pinecone processor will be revealed at an event on Tuesday. Now, ahead of the company's announcement details of the new Pinecone processor has surfaced on the Internet.

According to a report by Fudzilla, the Chinese company will be launching its Pinecone V670 processor at an event next week. As per the leaked details, the V670 will be an octa-core processor with "four high-frequency Cortex-A53 cores, and four Cortex-A53 low-powered cores." It is said to be paired with an ARM Mali-T860 MP2 GPU. The report adds that the chip will be made on a 28nm process.

Apart from the Pinecone V670 processor, Xiaomi is also said to be working on a high-end Pinecone V790 processor which may launch later this year. The octa-core Pinecone V970 SoC is said to comprise of four Cortex-A73 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores paired with a Mali G71 MP12 GPU. The report further claims that Xiaomi is closely working with Samsung for the Pinecone V970 SoC, and is being built on a 10nm process.

The Pinecone processor is widely expected to debut on the company's Mi 5c smartphone that has been making rounds on the Internet. Xiaomi with its in-house processor will be all set to take on the likes Apple, Samsung, and Huawei - all of which use their in-house processors on devices.

According to the official invite, the Xiaomi Pinecone processor announcement event will kick off at 2pm China time (11:30am IST) on Tuesday, and will be held at Beijing National Convention Center. Unfortunately, there is no word whether the event will be live-streamed by the company.

Tags: Xiaomi, Pinecone, Xiaomi mi 5c, Xiaomi Pinecone, Mobiles
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Huawei P10 Press Render Leaks as Company Unveils Honor VR 360-Degree Camera
Micromax Canvas Knight 2
