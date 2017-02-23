Xiaomi's In-House Pinecone Processor Detailed Ahead of Next Week's Launch

Xiaomi recently confirmed that its in-house Pinecone processor will be revealed at an event on Tuesday. Now, ahead of the company's announcement details of the new Pinecone processor has surfaced on the Internet.

According to a report by Fudzilla, the Chinese company will be launching its Pinecone V670 processor at an event next week. As per the leaked details, the V670 will be an octa-core processor with "four high-frequency Cortex-A53 cores, and four Cortex-A53 low-powered cores." It is said to be paired with an ARM Mali-T860 MP2 GPU. The report adds that the chip will be made on a 28nm process.

Apart from the Pinecone V670 processor, Xiaomi is also said to be working on a high-end Pinecone V790 processor which may launch later this year. The octa-core Pinecone V970 SoC is said to comprise of four Cortex-A73 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores paired with a Mali G71 MP12 GPU. The report further claims that Xiaomi is closely working with Samsung for the Pinecone V970 SoC, and is being built on a 10nm process.

The Pinecone processor is widely expected to debut on the company's Mi 5c smartphone that has been making rounds on the Internet. Xiaomi with its in-house processor will be all set to take on the likes Apple, Samsung, and Huawei - all of which use their in-house processors on devices.

According to the official invite, the Xiaomi Pinecone processor announcement event will kick off at 2pm China time (11:30am IST) on Tuesday, and will be held at Beijing National Convention Center. Unfortunately, there is no word whether the event will be live-streamed by the company.