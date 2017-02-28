After many teasers, Xiaomi has finally launched their first in-house processor called Surge S1. The new octa-core processor is built on the 28nm process, and runs up to 2.2GHz. It has been integrated in the Xiaomi Mi 5c launched alongside, and the smartphone will be available only in China from March 3.

Xiaomi's first in-house processor has been making headlines for quite a while, and it makes its debut in the Xiaomi Mi 5c. The Surge S1 is a 64-bit octa-core SoC with four ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four other power-efficient ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.4GHz.

There's also a 32-bit DSP for better voice processing for calls, and also dual microphones for noise reduction. The chip integrates 14-bit dual ISP and the company's own Surge ISP algorithm that claims to improve camera light sensitivity by up to 150 percent, and the dual noise reduction algorithm also preserves detail in low light. This dynamic image processing results into 15 percent less power consumption.

The Surge S1 integrates a Mali-T860 quad-core GPU that brings 40 percent improved power efficiency, when compared to previous-gen Mali-T760. It also supports VoLTE, and has an upgradable baseband and programmable modem architecture.

The Xiaomi Surge 1 SoC also comes with chip level security that protects data and unauthorised network access. Xiaomi said that it took only 28 months for the processor to be thought of, produced, and integrated into a smartphone on a large scale. The company even shared AnTutu, GeekBench 4.0 CPU multi-core benchmark and GFXBench Manhattan off-screen benchmark, showing off that the Surge S1 beats the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and MediaTek Helio P10 as well as P20 in performance on all three tests.