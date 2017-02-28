Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Xiaomi Surge S1 SoC, the Company's First In-House Processor, Launched

 
28 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Surge S1 SoC, the Company's First In-House Processor, Launched

Highlights

  • Surge S1 will be integrated in the Xiaomi Mi 5c
  • The octa-core processor is built on the 28nm process
  • It integrates a Mali-T860 quad-core GPU

After many teasers, Xiaomi has finally launched their first in-house processor called Surge S1. The new octa-core processor is built on the 28nm process, and runs up to 2.2GHz. It has been integrated in the Xiaomi Mi 5c launched alongside, and the smartphone will be available only in China from March 3.

Xiaomi's first in-house processor has been making headlines for quite a while, and it makes its debut in the Xiaomi Mi 5c. The Surge S1 is a 64-bit octa-core SoC with four ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four other power-efficient ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.4GHz.

There's also a 32-bit DSP for better voice processing for calls, and also dual microphones for noise reduction. The chip integrates 14-bit dual ISP and the company's own Surge ISP algorithm that claims to improve camera light sensitivity by up to 150 percent, and the dual noise reduction algorithm also preserves detail in low light. This dynamic image processing results into 15 percent less power consumption.

The Surge S1 integrates a Mali-T860 quad-core GPU that brings 40 percent improved power efficiency, when compared to previous-gen Mali-T760. It also supports VoLTE, and has an upgradable baseband and programmable modem architecture.

The Xiaomi Surge 1 SoC also comes with chip level security that protects data and unauthorised network access. Xiaomi said that it took only 28 months for the processor to be thought of, produced, and integrated into a smartphone on a large scale. The company even shared AnTutu, GeekBench 4.0 CPU multi-core benchmark and GFXBench Manhattan off-screen benchmark, showing off that the Surge S1 beats the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and MediaTek Helio P10 as well as P20 in performance on all three tests.

Xiaomi Mi 5c

Xiaomi Mi 5c

Display

5.15-inch

Processor

2.2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android Android 6.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2860mAh
Tags: Xiaomi, Surge S1, Xiaomi MI 5c Processor, Surge S1 Launched, Mobiles, Tablets
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Reliance Jio Prime Subscriptions Begin on Wednesday; New Tariff Plans Spotted
Unboxed Mobiles
Xiaomi Surge S1 SoC, the Company's First In-House Processor, Launched
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

MWC 2017
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Prime Subscriptions Begin Tomorrow; New Tariff Plans Spotted
  2. OnePlus 5 Said to Pack 256GB Storage, Dual-Edge Curved Display
  3. Xiaomi Mi 5c With Company's First In-House SoC Launched
  4. Nokia 3310 Reboot at MWC 2017: The Top Seven Features to Look Out For
  5. Nokia's Android Phones Are Reportedly Coming to India in June
  6. Nokia 3310 (2017) Will Be Useless in the US, Canada, and Other Regions
  7. Nokia 3, Nokia 5 With Android Nougat Launched at MWC 2017
  8. Nokia 3310 With Month-Long Battery Life, Snake Game Launched
  9. Moto G5 Plus Set to Launch in India on March 15
  10. SpaceX to Send Two Tourists Around Moon in 2018
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.