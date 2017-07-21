Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi's 3rd Mi Anniversary Sale Continues: Redmi 4 at Re.1 and Other Deals, Offers

21 July 2017
Highlights

  • Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will be available on July 20
  • The Redmi 4A can be grabbed for just Re. 1
  • Xiaomi is offering up to Rs. 300 discount on accessories

Xiaomi's 3rd Mi Anniversary Sale - commemorating three years in India - continues on Friday. The Re. 1 deals Xiaomi is offering on Friday are for Redmi 4 (2GB RAM + 16GB storage), VR Play headset, and Selfie Stick. Re. 1 flash sales will be held at 11am IST and 1pm IST. The sale will also see the availability of the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (at 10am IST), and the sale of the Redmi 4, Redmi Note 4, and Redmi 4A at 12pm IST. Other products on offer include the Wi-Fi Repeater 2 and the 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2.

All purchases get you up to Rs. 2,000 off on domestic hotel bookings through Goibibo. There’s also extra 5 percent cashback for SBI debit and credit card holders of up to Rs. 500 per card on transaction worth more than Rs 8,000.

Xiaomi sale offers

As we mentioned, the newly launched Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will be up for grabs on July 21 starting 10am IST till stocks last. The Redmi 4, Redmi Note 4, and Redmi 4A smartphones will also go on sale at 12pm IST. Accessories with up to Rs. 300 discount include the Mi Capsule Earphones, Mi Headphones Comfort, Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD, Mi In-Ear Headphones Basic, Mi Selfie Stick, and Mi VR Play. The Mi Bluetooth headset will also be made available on the Mi Store for Rs. 899.

The 10000mAh and 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 will also be made available for Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 2,199 respectively. The Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 and Mi Router 3C will be made available for Rs. 799 (currently out of stock) and Rs. 1,199 respectively.

The Re. 1 flash sale will also make a comeback with ten Redmi 4, 25 VR Play headsets, and 15 Selfi-Stick (Grey) units up for grabs. Users will have to share this page on social channels to be eligible for the flash sale. The flash sales will be held at 11am IST and 1pm IST on Friday. Check out all the listed offers for the 3rd Mi Anniversary here.

Xiaomi is also giving away coupons ahead of the sale, all the way till the last day, for discount of up to Rs. 500 on accessories brought from the Mi Store app. There’s also up to Rs. 100 off on Mi Protect accidental damage for varied smartphones. Lastly, there’s a game called ‘The Big Chase’ giving users a chance to win exciting prizes ahead of the sale as well.

Tags: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi Anniversary Sale, 3rd Mi Anniversary SAle, Xiaomi Mi Max 2 SAle, Mobiles, Android, Xiaomi Sale
Tasneem Akolawala

