Xiaomi’s annual Mi Anniversary sale is back, and there are a bunch of offers and deals listed on the Mi website, Amazon, and Flipkart to celebrate the company’s three year journey in India. Three Redmi smartphones have been made available in general sale, and the newly launched Mi Max 2 will go on sale for the first time on Thursday. Other products available as part of the 3rd Mi anniversary sale include power banks, accessories, Mi earphones, and more. The Xiaomi sale also sees the Re. 1 flash sale making a comeback with the Redmi 4A, Wi-Fi Repeater 2, and the 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 up for grabs for the crazy price.

Amazon, Mi.com, and Flipkart are all offering extra 5 percent cash back on SBI debit and credit cards during the sale. The maximum cashback is up to Rs. 500 on a minimum transaction of Rs. 8,000. All purchases on the Mi website will also get you Goibibo vouchers that will fetch up to Rs. 2,000 off on domestic hotel bookings.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 sale Starting with the Xiaomi Mi Max 2, the smartphone will be available on the Mi website from 10am IST, presumably till stocks last. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 16,999, and comes with a Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB RAM, 6.44-inch display, and a mammoth 5300mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A sale

The Redmi 4, Redmi Note 4, and Redmi 4A smartphones will also be in stock in the two-day sale starting 12pm IST on the Mi website. Amazon and Flipkart have also taken part in the annual celebrations this time, with Amazon India hosting the Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A sale on Thursday and Friday, and Flipkart is hosting the Redmi Note 4 sale at the same time. Flipkart is offering 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards, and also gives you the option to purchase BuyBack Guarantee.

Amazon India will make the Redmi 4 available at 12pm IST, and is offering free Hungama Music subscription of up to 12 months, and Hungama Play subscription of up to 3 months as part of the Xiaomi sale. Vodafone is offering 45GB of free 4G data for five months, and Rs. 200 Kindle promotion credits will also be given to Redmi 4 buyers.

Redmi 4A will be made available via Amazon India at 3pm IST on Thursday and Friday, and the Kindle Rs. 200 promotion is valid on the purchase of this phone as well. Amazon is also offering a host of accessories like power banks, Mi Band, smart devices, earphones, and cases and covers, and you can see all the deals available as part of the Xiaomi Mi 3rd anniversary sale.

Xiaomi 3rd Mi anniversary Re. 1 flash sale

The Re. 1 flash sale also makes a comeback with ten Redmi 4A, 25 10000mAh Mi Power Banks, 15 Wi-Fi Repeater 2 units, and many other products are up for grabs at Re. 1 from mi.com. Users will have to first share the page on social channels to be eligible for the flash sale. The flash sales will be held at 11am IST and 1pm IST on both the days. At 11pm on Thursday and 1pm IST on Friday, the Redmi 4A, 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2, Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 will be made available. At 1pm IST on Thursday and 11pm IST on Friday, the Redmi 4, VR Play, Selfie Stick will be made available as part of the Xiaomi sale.

Accessories and other smart Xiaomi products

Accessories with up to Rs. 300 discount as part of the Xiaomi Mi 3rd anniversary sale include the Mi Capsule Earphones, Mi Headphones Comfort, Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD, Mi In-Ear Headphones Basic, Mi Selfie Stick, and Mi VR Play. The Mi Bluetooth headset will also be made available on the Mi Store at Rs. 899. The 10000mAh and 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 will also be made available at Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 2,199 respectively. The Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 and Mi Router 3C will be made available at Rs. 799 and Rs. 1,199 respectively.

Xiaomi is also giving away coupons ahead of the sale, all the way till the last day, for discount of up to Rs. 500 on accessories brought from the Mi Store app. There’s also up to Rs. 100 off on Mi Protect accidental damage for varied smartphones. Lastly, there’s a game called ‘The Big Chase’ giving users a chance to win exciting prizes ahead of the Mi 3rd anniversary sale as well.