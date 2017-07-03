Chinese mobile manufacturer Xiaomi is expected to launch a slew of new devices soon. Recently, Xiaomi was rumoured to bring the Redmi Pro 2 after some of its specifications appeared briefly on the company's website. While the information about Redmi Pro 2 is still coming in, Xiaomi is now purported to be working on a new smartphone dubbed as 'Riva'. According to a benchmark listing, the Xiaomi Riva will bear entry level specifications with no additional details.

According to the GeekBench listing, first spotted by The Android Soul, the Xiaomi Riva is tipped to sport a 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM. It will run on the latest Android 7.1.2 Nougat version. Apart from this, the listing does not shed light on any other specifications. However, the single-core score and multi-core score of the Xiaomi Riva suggest that it will be an entry level phone, as we mentioned earlier. The Xiaomi Riva has scored 560 in single-core and 916 in multi-core benchmark tests.

The information on Xiaomi Riva is scarce as of now. In the meanwhile though, Xiaomi is all set to take the wraps off a number of smartphones this year, and the latest one being rumoured is the Redmi Pro 2. It was reported to bear 3GB of RAM, but also come with a 4GB of RAM variant. The Redmi Pro 2 would sport a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel sensor. However, the latest leak reported last week suggested that the rear camera will be 12-megapixel instead and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor next to it in a dual camera setup. The front, on the other hand, will likely have a 16-megapixel sensor, which is a significant bump from the 5-megapixel camera from the last year's model.

While there is no official word from Xiaomi on the launch of the Redmi Pro 2, it is tentative to be launched in July if recent reports are to be believed.